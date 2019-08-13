Everything in view: Continental combines the front and interior camera for automated driving

One of the major challenges in automated driving is the safe transition from automated to manual driving. To achieve this, both a view out of and into the vehicle are required. The result is a holistic model of the environment comprising the traffic situation, the behavior of other road users, and the driver’s condition. Only when the information from the surroundings is in conformity with that from the interior, a safe transfer can take place. Technology company Continental has now developed an appropriate solution in the form of a combined camera system comprising an inward-looking infra-red camera and an outward-looking camera. This system monitors both the driver in the driver’s seat, continuously detecting whether he or she is able to take responsibility for driving, as well as the traffic situation in front of the vehicle.

The camera data, which is continuously evaluated by the relevant software, shows, for example, whether the driver is attentive or distracted, has turned to face the children on the rear seats, is looking at a smartphone or whether the driver’s hands are on the steering wheel or behind his or her head. “Thanks to the new camera system, vehicle and driver are constantly aware of one another. Ultimately, this comes down to trust. The human can rest assured that the technology will not abruptly hand back responsibility without warning, but that this will take place according to clear and comprehensible criteria,” says Georg Binder, Head of Strategy & Planning, Advanced Driver Assistance System business unit at Continental.

Holistic camera system as a prerequisite for automated driving

With a broad portfolio of camera systems, Continental offers various options for implementing such a function in accordance with customer requirements. In addition to modular solutions, it is also possible to use existing installation spaces. The so-called “Road AND Driver” camera is located behind the windshield of the vehicle, above the rear-view mirror. It is installed at the same location as the existing camera, the lens of which is aimed at the road ahead and provides the data for advanced driver assistance systems. Cameras play a key role in the implementation of modern driver assistance systems and are an integral part of the sensors for automated driving. Features of the new camera generation are excellent night vision characteristics and high image resolution, which now ranges from one to eight megapixels, as well as an aperture of up to 125 degrees, enabling cross-traffic objects to be detected even earlier. In addition to conventional computer vision processes, neural networks are used that can be scaled to match the available hardware.

In combination with an interior camera that detects the position of the driver, the direction of his or her gaze, and the location of his or her hands with certainty – such a system is considered a prerequisite for bring cars featuring automated driving functions onto the road. This is because automated driving will be possible only when the transition between “automated” and “manual” driving modes is safe and reliable. Drivers must be able to trust that the vehicle will hand over responsibility only when they are ready to accept it.

SOURCE: Continental