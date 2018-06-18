European media launch: the all-new Kia Ceed

Now in its third generation, the all-new Kia Ceed – designed, developed, engineered and built in Europe – strengthens Kia’s presence in the European C-segment with a mature and athletic new design, innovative new technologies, and a more engaging drive.

Since the first-generation Kia cee’d started production at Kia’s new Slovakian manufacturing facility in December 2006, more than 1.28 million units have been built. A new naming format – cee’d becomes Ceed – consolidates its reputation as a car for the Community of Europe, with European Design. More than 640,000 of the second-generation model were built between 2012 and 2018. As it enters its third iteration, the Ceed is expected to account for an even greater proportion of Kia’s European sales.

Like its predecessors, the new model has been designed, developed and engineered in Frankfurt by Kia’s European design, product development and R&D teams. It is manufactured at the brand’s production facility in Žilina, Slovakia, alongside the Kia Sportage and Kia Venga.

Emilio Herrera, Chief Operating Officer for Kia Motors Europe, comments: “After more than a decade on sale, the Kia Ceed continues to underpin the brand’s consistent growth across Europe. Like its predecessors, the new model has been designed and engineered exclusively for European buyers, fine-tuned thanks to the feedback from a growing Kia customer base. More than 1.3 million Ceed vehicles have been manufactured here since 2006, and the new model builds on everything that owners loved about earlier generations.

“The Ceed offers a contemporary, recognisable design, something which has been a key strength for the model since its inception. Advanced new technologies make the Ceed more comfortable, convenient to use and safe. Meanwhile, a range of new engines and European-tuned ride and handling will make it more enjoyable and engaging to drive. And Kia’s unique seven-year warranty provides unrivalled reassurance to customers about the quality of their new vehicle.”

The Ceed five-door hatchback and Ceed Sportswagon goes on sale in the UK on 1 August as production of the Ceed five-door hatchback began in May.

Market position

An expanded role for the Ceed in the European C-segment

In 2017, the C-segment accounted for 22 per cent of all European vehicle sales, and is consistently one of the two largest segments by volume. The outgoing cee’d accounted for 16 per cent of Kia’s total European sales in 2017, and has consistently ranked alongside the Sportage as one of the brand’s best-selling models in Europe since its launch in 2012.

Emilio Herrera comments: “2006 saw Kia’s European market share reach 1.5 per cent, and just over a decade later, in 2017, it’s grown to 3.0 per cent*. Since the introduction of the Ceed, Kia’s annual European sales have more than doubled, with over 472,000 cars sold last year. The Ceed model family will play a major role in our efforts to achieve annual sales in excess of half a million vehicles this year and beyond.”

The Ceed occupies a unique position in the Kia line-up, perceived by buyers as the most dynamic and sporty vehicle to drive, while also being one of the most reliable, practical and recognisable. Aided by an expanded product line-up, which grew with the arrival of GT and GT Line models, Kia’s C-segment hatchback represents the ‘centre’ of the brand.

Emilio Herrera adds: “The Ceed is now a recognisable sight on European roads, and buyers understand what it represents for Kia: reliability and quality, a focus on safety, a combination of great handling and refinement, and a generous range of technologies. Our customers also tell us that they love the fact that the Ceed is designed, developed, engineered and built here in Europe.”

More than 1.3 million cee’d models have been built at Kia’s Slovakia manufacturing facility since its introduction in 2006. The five-door hatchback makes up the majority of sales, while Sportswagon models have accounted for approximately 40 per cent of all cee’d sales since its launch in 2007 (compared to around 30 per cent for other C-segment vehicles with tourer variants).

Exterior design

Mature athleticism – a new design for a new generation of Ceed

The Kia Ceed range has been designed at the brand’s European design centre in Frankfurt, Germany, under the direction of Gregory Guillaume, European Head of Design, and Peter Schreyer, President of Design and Chief Design Officer. Carrying over the sporty, emotional design character of the Stinger, the Ceed conveys a more self-confident new look – one that is both emotive and precise in its execution.

Lower, wider, and with a longer rear overhang than the car it replaces, the Ceed’s cab-rearward silhouette exhibits a more mature sense of athleticism. Straight lines replace the rounded-off edges of its predecessor, evolving the front of the car with a wider ‘tiger-nose’ grille and lower air intake, and precise, linear shapes framing its ‘face’. The new model features ‘ice cube’ LED daytime running lights as standard, echoing the appearance of earlier Kia GT and GT Line models. In profile, the sharp, straight lines visually lengthen the bonnet and give the car a more upright stance. A greater sense of maturity and strength is created in its shoulder line, which now runs along a more horizontal plane. The new model adopts the wide C-pillar that has become a hallmark of Kia design in recent years, enhancing its cab-rearward stance. This also gives the upper window-line a sleek new ‘half-moon’ shape. At the rear, new LED daytime running lights give the Ceed greater visibility – and recognition – on the road.

Constructed on Kia’s new ‘K2’ platform, the Ceed five-door hatchback is 20mm wider (1,800mm) and 23mm lower (1,447mm) than the outgoing model. Its wheelbase remains the same at 2,650mm, with the front overhang shortened by 20mm (to 880mm), and rear overhang extended by 20mm (now 780mm). Its wider dimensions and longer rear overhang create a more assertive and sporty stance, for a more confident presence on the road.

Sharing near-identical dimensions to the five-door hatchback, the Ceed Sportswagon features a longer cargo area and rear overhang. Extending the straight lines of the bodywork, and capped with a subtle tailgate spoiler, the Ceed Sportswagon joins its five-door hatchback sibling in presenting a stable, sporty aesthetic. The rear overhang is extended by 115mm (now 1,070mm) compared to the outgoing model. At 4,600mm in overall length – 95mm longer than its predecessor – the new model offers significantly more cargo space.

From launch, the Ceed range will be available in a choice of 11 paint finishes. A selection of wheels and designs are available, with buyers able to choose from 15-inch steel wheels, 16-inch steel or aluminium wheels, and 17-inch two-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Interior design

Contemporary interior design with more efficient packaging

Inside the cabin, the Ceed is more ergonomic than ever, and with higher-quality materials used throughout. The cabin architecture from the most recent Kia vehicles has been adapted for the new Ceed, with the dashboard laid out horizontally for a more sculptural, seamless and slimline appearance. This design also creates greater space and a sense of openness for the front passenger, creating more room in the footwell and a clearer view ahead.

For all models, the dash is split into an upper area – for the ‘floating’ touchscreen infotainment system – and lower area, housing controls for audio and heating and ventilation. Driver-centric in its layout, the centre console is angled slightly towards the driver’s seat for ease of use on the move. The interior is finished in a higher proportion of sophisticated soft-touch materials throughout, subtly intensifying the refined and upscale ambience of the cabin. Surfaces are finished with metallic or satin chrome trim, with buyers able to choose from a range of cloth, synthetic leather or genuine leather upholstery. A leather-wrapped steering wheel and gearstick are also available as an option.

The new platform supports the Ceed’s more efficient packaging, with a more spacious cabin than before, in both hatchback and Sportswagon models. The wider body creates greater shoulder room for rear passengers (increased by 34mm to 1,406mm), while a 16mm-lower seating position in the rear creates sufficient knee and leg room for passengers in the second row. Despite the lower roofline, the platform and lowered front seating position create greater front-row headroom than before (now 987mm). The lower rear bench also ensures similar levels of headroom for rear passengers.

While the Ceed five-door hatchback occupies a similar on-road footprint to its predecessor, it boasts a larger 395-litre boot – increased in size by 15-litres. The boot lip is also substantially lower than before – the lift-over height is reduced by 87mm compared to the outgoing cee’d, making it easier to load heavier items into the boot. A split-level boot floor allows owners to lower or raise the height of the boot floor, to accommodate larger cargo or create a hidden compartment beneath.

The Ceed Sportswagon also boasts significantly higher cargo capacity than ever before. The boot is 97 litres (18 per cent) larger than the outgoing model, expanding to 625 litres in capacity – larger than most D-segment tourers. The boot lip is also substantially lower – the lower lift-over height makes it easier to load heavier items into the boot.

C-segment tourer customers’ expectations go beyond cargo capacity, so Kia’s designers have ensured versatility and usability are key strengths for the Ceed Sportswagon, making it one of the most practical cars in its class. The split-fold rear seats are fitted in a 40:20:40 configuration and can be folded remotely with a single touch from a lever just inside the tailgate. With the seats folded, the boot floor is completely flat. Every Ceed Sportswagon features an underfloor box to secure or hide smaller items, as well as a tonneau cover and a bag hook to prevent groceries and other items rolling around the load bay. Integrated roof rails are also fitted as standard to facilitate supplementary stowage.

Sportswagon customers can also specify a Smart Power Tailgate, which opens automatically when it detects the Ceed’s smart key in close proximity to the tailgate, for occasions when users’ hands are full with heavy cargo. A safety barrier net – between the cabin and the boot – is also available, as well as a net to secure small items, and a luggage floor rail system.

Ride, handling and NVH

Engineered for European roads

The Ceed has been engineered exclusively for European roads, with European buyers in mind. The ride and handling characteristics of the new model have been tuned to elevate the Ceed over its predecessor in terms of dynamism and driver engagement. At the same time, a focus throughout the new model’s development on eliminating noise and vibrations means the cabin of the Ceed is more refined than ever.

The new fully-independent suspension system provides drivers with more agile and immediate handling responses, complemented by revised spring and damper rates. The ride has been developed on Europe’s wide variety of road surfaces, remaining comfortable while giving drivers the confidence of tighter body control under cornering and stability at higher speeds.

The front springs are now 40 per cent stiffer and the torsional rigidity of the front stabiliser is reduced by 22 per cent. In addition to accommodating the lighter range of engines, these modifications enable more immediate handling responses and a flatter ride under cornering, reducing understeer and producing greater mechanical grip. The front suspension is aided by a new damper valve system to absorb smaller vibrations. Conversely, the rear spring rate has been relaxed by 10 per cent, absorbing small vibrations and giving the Ceed a relaxed gait at a cruise or over broken road surfaces. The adoption of a newly designed rear stabiliser, new trailing arm bushings, and optimised shock absorber bushings ensures maximum body control under cornering.

The Ceed sports a 17 per cent more direct steering rack than its predecessor, with a 12.7:1 ratio from its electric motor-driven power steering system. Requiring just 2.44 turns of the wheel from lock-to-lock, the new model provides a more incisive response to drivers’ steering inputs.

In addition to the stiffer front springs, the Ceed’s responsive and engaging handling is supported by optional Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tyres for buyers specifying 17-inch wheels, allowing higher yaw velocity than key rivals in the C-segment.

Technology in the Ceed also plays a role in enhancing driver enjoyment, as well as safety. The front-wheel drive Ceed features Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Kia’s Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) system as standard. This enables the inclusion of Torque Vectoring by Braking technology, an additional electronic driver support feature which intelligently brakes the inside wheels to reduce understeer around corners – making the Ceed more enjoyable and confidence-inspiring to drive.

Refinement and the suppression of noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) was a principal focus during the Ceed’s development. Engineers analysed every element of cabin, engine and suspension insulation and ‘transfer paths’ for NVH. Compared to the outgoing cee’d, the new model features thicker, more insulating dashboard padding, new, more sound-absorbent insulation around the rear wheel arches, and a new insulation layer beneath the cabin carpet, reducing engine and road noise. Reshaped windscreen side mouldings and new, more comprehensive sealing around the doors have led to a reduction in wind noise. The Ceed is therefore quieter than its predecessor at every engine speed, with road noise at 60 kph reduced from 67.5 to 66.5 dB. Wind noise is also reduced, with 63 dB registering in the cabin at 110 kph, compared to 64 dB in the second-generation model.

The chassis and bodyshell also contribute to lower levels of vibration from poor road surfaces. A thicker rear crossmember and additional reinforcement beneath the rear cabin and boot floors reduce the effect of vibrations from the rear axle. New anti-vibration pads are also fitted to the upper cowl, at the base of the windshield, reducing the effect of engine vibrations on the cabin.

The Ceed’s 1.6-litre ‘U3’ diesel engine (see ‘Engines and Transmissions’) features a range of additional components designed to improve sound insulation and refinement. These include a timing belt cover and more insulated cylinder block cover, engine undercover, and oil pan cover.

Engines and transmissions

New powertrains as Euro 6d TEMP emissions standard comes into force

The Ceed range is powered by a wide choice of powertrains developed to meet diverse buyer needs. Petrol options include an updated version of Kia’s popular 1.0-litre T-GDi (Turbocharged Gasoline Direct injection) engine. The engine produces 120ps and 172 Nm torque, with emissions from 125 g/km, or 122 g/km with the optional ECO Pack (WLTP combined, converted back to NEDC 2.0). See ‘Technologies and Features’ for additional information on the ECO Pack.

A new ‘Kappa’ 1.4-litre T-GDi power unit replaces the earlier 1.6-litre GDI engine and produces 140ps, 4 per cent more than its predecessor despite its lower displacement. The engine’s turbocharger ensures a wider torque band than the earlier 1.6-litre engine, making it more responsive in a wider range of driving conditions – while also reducing emissions. 242 Nm torque is available from 1,500 to 3,200 rpm, with combined emissions (on the WLTP cycle converted back to NEDC 2.0) as low as 125 g/km when fitted with the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Manual models emit 130 g/km, or 128 g/km with the ECO Pack.

Both 1.0- and 1.4-litre T-GDi engines are fitted with a petrol particulate filter to further reduce tailpipe emissions, ensuring the Ceed goes beyond the requirements of the Euro 6d TEMP standard.

A 100ps 1.4-litre MPi (multi-point injection) engine is also available, with 134 Nm torque. The 1.4-litre MPI emits 142 g /km carbon dioxide on the combined cycle (WLTP converted back to NEDC 2.0), or 137 g/km when equipped with the ECO Pack.

The Ceed is also available with Kia’s all-new ‘U3’ diesel engine. Designed to go beyond the stricter limits laid down by the latest Euro 6d TEMP emissions standard, the new ‘U3’ 1.6-litre CRDi (common-rail direct injection) uses Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) active emissions control technology to significantly reduce emissions. The new engine therefore produces less carbon dioxide, particulate matter and NOx compared to earlier Kia diesel engines. Available with a choice of power outputs (115 and 136ps), the new 1.6-litre diesel produces 280 or 300 Nm torque in its lower state of tune when paired with manual or dual-clutch transmissions (DCT) respectively. The 136ps version also produces 280 Nm when paired with a six-speed manual transmission, and 320 Nm with the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The new engine emits less CO2 than others in the Ceed line-up. With a six-speed manual transmission, the 115 ps version emits just 101 g/km (combined, WLTP, converted back to NEDC 2.0), or 99 g/km with the ECO Pack. Models fitted with a dual-clutch transmission produce 105 g/km for the low-powered engine. Emissions for the higher-powered engine are as low as from 106 g/km (104 g/km with Eco ECO) for manual models, and 109 g/km when paired with Kia’s dual-clutch transmission.

Every engine is paired with a six-speed manual transmission, while the new 1.4-litre T-GDi and 1.6-litre CRDi engines are available with Kia’s seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

In 2019, the Ceed will be available with Kia’s new ‘EcoDynamics+’ 48-volt mild-hybrid technology, to further reduce CO 2 emissions. The ‘EcoDynamics+’ powertrain supplements acceleration with power from a 48-volt battery, while a new Mild-Hybrid Starter-Generator unit extends engine ‘off time’ with a ‘Moving Stop & Start’ function.

Technologies and features

Technological innovation to enhance

Innovation sits at the heart of the Kia Ceed, which will become the most high-tech car in its class when sales commence.

The cabin features a wide range of new technologies to enhance comfort and convenience for occupants. The ‘floating’ infotainment system is available as either a 7.0-inch touchscreen audio system or 8.0-inch touchscreen navigation system, with navigation and Kia Connected Services powered by TomTom®. The system enables full smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™. Android Auto™ is designed to work with Android phones running 5.0 (Lollipop) or higher. The Ceed’s Apple CarPlay™ system is compatible with the iPhone 5 and every iPhone released since.

Buyers can also specify a powerful JBL® Premium sound system with Clari-Fi music restoration technology. Standard technologies include full Bluetooth smartphone integration, as well as automatic lights and keyless entry.

A Drive Mode Select system will enable owners to tailor their driving experience, with Normal and Sport mode. Drivers can use Drive Mode Select to alter the level of effort required to steer the car, while each mode subtly changes the character of the engine. Normal mode maximises the potential for greater fuel efficiency and offers more relaxed steering inputs. Sport mode enhances throttle responses, enables faster acceleration – from a standstill and at speed – and adapts the steering to offer additional weight and more decisive responses to driver inputs.

An optional heated windshield – with nearly-imperceptible wires to gently heat the glass – makes the Ceed easier to live with in colder months. The first time this technology has featured in a Kia, it melts away frost, ice and windscreen mist at the push of a button. A wireless smartphone charger, heated and ventilated front seats, and heated rear seats are also available. Ceed Sportswagon buyers can specify Kia’s Smart Power Tailgate, which can be opened hands-free for added tourer practicality.

On the outside, the Ceed is fitted with newly-designed ‘ice cube’ style LED daytime running lights (DRL) as standard. Previously, these were only featured on Kia GT and GT Line models, embedded into the front bumper – the ‘ice cube’ DRLs are now integrated into the headlamp units on every model in the Ceed range. Full LED headlamps are also available as an option.

The Ceed’s optional ECO Pack features an Active Air Flap, which closes and opens depending on engine cooling requirements, enhancing the car’s aerodynamic efficiency for greater fuel economy. The ECO Pack also features an underbody cover and lower suspension, aiding air flow beneath the vehicle, as well as low rolling resistance Michelin tyres. Both the Ceed five-door hatchback and Sportswagon are available with the ECO Pack.

Safety

Adoption of new driver assistance systems

In addition to the car’s seven standard airbags, advanced driver assistance technologies further enhance occupant protection, using active safety systems to mitigate the risk of collisions. Standard safety technologies will include High Beam Assist, Driver Attention Warning, Lane Keeping Assist with Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist.

A first for any Kia sold in Europe, the Ceed is available with Lane Following Assist, a ‘Level Two’ autonomous driving technology. Lane Following Assist tracks vehicles in front of the Ceed in traffic, and detects road markings to keep the car in its lane on the motorway. The system controls acceleration, braking and steering depending on the convoy of vehicles in front, using radar sensors to maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front. Lane Following Assist operates between 0 and 130 kph.

Additional available technologies include Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Blind Spot Collision Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning, Smart Parking Assist, and pedestrian recognition with haptic steering wheel warnings for the Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist system.

Every Ceed is equipped as standard with Kia’s Vehicle Stability Management (VSM). VSM ensures stability when braking and cornering by controlling the car’s Electronic Stability Control (ESC) if it detects a loss of traction.

Warranty and manufacturing

On-sale from August with 7-Year, 100,000 mile warranty

The Kia Ceed will enter production in Q2 2018 at Kia’s Žilina, Slovakia manufacturing facility. The Ceed will be covered by Kia’s quality promise, with the brand’s industry-leading 7-Year, 100,000-mile warranty as standard.

UK specific information

The Kia Ceed will go on sale in the UK on 1 August with prices starting from £18,295. Four trim lines will be available from launch – grade ‘2’, ‘Blue Edition’, grade ‘3’ and ‘First Edition’. Full UK pricing and specification will be announced in due course.

Notes to editors

*Source: ACEA, EU + EFTA countries

**Fuel economy and emissions: driving range standards are calculated using the World Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) and converted back to NEDC (New European Driving Cycle) 2.

2018 KIA CEED – TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Body and chassis

Five-door, five-seater compact C-segment vehicle, with all-steel unitary construction bodyshell. Choice of diesel and petrol three- and four-cylinder engines, driving the front wheels via a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Engines

Petrol

1.4-litre / 100 ps MPI petrol

Type Four-cylinder in-line, naturally-aspirated

Capacity 1.4-litres, 1,368 cc

Bore and stroke 72.0 x 84.0 mm

Compression ratio 10.5:1

Max power 100 ps (74 kW) @ 6,000 rpm

Max torque 134 Nm (99 lb ft) @ 3,500 rpm

Valves 16 (four per cylinder)

Fuel system Multi-Point injection

Emissions class Euro Stage 6d TEMP

1.0-litre / 120 ps T-GDI petrol

Type Three-cylinder in-line, turbocharged

Capacity 1.0-litres, 998 cc

Bore and stroke 71.0 x 84.0 mm

Compression ratio 10.0:1

Max power 120 ps (88 kW) @ 6,000 rpm

Max torque 172 Nm (127 lb ft) 1,500-4,000 rpm

Valves 12 (four per cylinder)

Fuel system Direct injection

Emissions class Euro Stage 6d TEMP

1.4-litre / 140 ps T-GDI petrol

Type Four-cylinder in-line, turbocharged

Capacity 1.4-litres, 1,353 cc

Bore and stroke 71.6 x 84.0 mm

Compression ratio 10.0:1

Max power 140 ps (103 kW) @ 6,000 rpm

Max torque 242 Nm (178 lb ft) @ 1,500-3,200 rpm

Valves 16 (four per cylinder)

Fuel system Direct injection

Emissions class Euro Stage 6d TEMP

Diesel

1.6-litre / 115 ps U3 CRDi diesel

Type Four-cylinder in-line, turbocharged

Capacity 1.6-litres, 1,598 cc

Bore and stroke 77.0 x 85.8 mm

Compression ratio 15.9:1

Max power 115 ps (85 kW) @ 4,000 rpm

Max torque 280 Nm (207 lb ft) @ 1,500-2,750 rpm (6MT)

300 Nm (221 lb ft) @ 1,500-2,500 rpm (7DCT)

Valves 16 (four per cylinder)

Fuel system Common-Rail Direct injection

Emissions class Euro Stage 6d TEMP

1.6-litre / 136 ps U3 CRDi diesel

Type Four-cylinder in-line, turbocharged

Capacity 1.6-litres, 1,598 cc

Bore and stroke 77.0 x 85.8 mm

Compression ratio 15.9:1

Max power 136 ps (100 kW) @ 4,000 rpm

Max torque 280 Nm (207 lb ft) @ 1,500-3,000 rpm (6MT)

320 Nm (236 lb ft) @ 2,000-2,250 rpm (7DCT)

Valves 16 (four per cylinder)

Fuel system Common-Rail Direct injection

Emissions class Euro Stage 6d TEMP

Transmissions

Six-speed manual transmission (MT)

Seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (7DCT)

Petrol

1.4 MPI 1.0 T-GDI 1.4 T-GDI

Manual 6-speed MT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT

Automatic — — 7-speed DCT

Diesel

1.6 CRDi

Manual 6-speed MT

Automatic 7-speed DCT

Gear ratios

Petrol

1.4 MPI 1.0 T-GDi 1.4 T-GDi

MT MT MT 7DCT

1 3.769 3.615 3.615 3.929

2 2.045 1.955 1.962 2.318

3 1.370 1.286 1.257 2.043

4 1.036 0.971 0.951 1.070

5 0.893 0.775 0.778 0.822

6 0.774 0.639 0.633 0.884

7 — — — 0.721

Reverse 3.700 3.700 3.583 5.304

Final drive 4.400 4.267 4.188 4.294

Final drive (Eco Pack) — 4.059 3.941 —

Diesel

1.6 CRDi (lo) 1.6 CRDi (hi)

MT MT* 7DCT MT 7DCT

1 3.636 3.769 3.786 3.636 3.786

2 1.962 2.040 2.261 1.962 2.261

3 1.189 1.189 1.957 1.189 1.957

4 0.844 0.804 1.023 0.844 1.023

5 0.702 0.660 0.778 0.702 0.778

6 0.596 0.549 0.837 0.596 0.837

7 — — 0.681 — 0.681

Reverse 3.583 3.583 5.074 3.583 5.074

Final drive 3.706 3.250 4.176 3.706 4.176

*Manual transmission with Eco Pack

Drivetrains

Front-wheel drive (all models)

Suspension and damping

Front Fully-independent by subframe-mounted MacPherson struts, coil springs and gas-filled shock absorbers, with anti-roll stabiliser bar

Rear Fully-independent by subframe-mounted double wishbones, coil springs and gas-filled shock absorbers, with anti-roll stabiliser bar

Steering

Type Electric motor-driven rack-and-pinion power steering

Steering ratio 12.7:1

Turns (lock-to-lock) 2.44

Turning circle (m) 10.6

Wheels and tyres

Standard Steel 15-inch, 195/65 R15 tyres

Optional Alloy 16-inch, 205/55 R16 tyres

Alloy 17-inch, 225/45 R17 tyres

Spare Tyre mobility kit or optional temporary spare wheel

Brakes

1.4 MPI 1.0 T-GDi 1.4 T-GDi 1.6 CRDi

Size, front (mm) 280 x 23 288 x 25 288 x 25 288 x 25

Type, front Ventilated disc

Size, rear (mm) 272 x 10* 272 x 10* 272 x 10* 272 x 10*

Type, rear Solid disc

*284 x 10 solid disc rear brakes available, depending on specification / market

Exterior dimensions (mm)

Exterior – hatchback

Overall length 4,310 Overall width* 1,800

Overall height 1,447 Wheelbase 2,650

Front overhang 880 Rear overhang 780

Front track** 1,573 Rear track** 1,581

Ground clearance 140

*excluding door mirrors

**on 15-inch wheels

Exterior – Sportswagon

Overall length 4,600 Overall width* 1,800

Overall height 1,465 Wheelbase 2,650

Front overhang 880 Rear overhang 1,070

Front track** 1,573 Rear track** 1,581

Ground clearance 140

*excluding door mirrors

**on 15-inch wheels

Interior dimensions (mm)

Interior – hatchback

1st row 2nd row

Head room 987 968

Leg room 1,073 883

Shoulder room 1,428 1,406

Hip room 1,370 1,352

Interior – Sportswagon

1st row 2nd row

Head room 987 968

Leg room 1,073 883

Shoulder room 1,428 1,406

Hip room 1,370 1,352

Capacities

Hatchback Sportswagon

Fuel tank 50 litres 50 litres

Luggage (VDA) 395 litres 625 litres

…with rear seats folded 1,291 litres 1,694 litres

Weights (kg)

Hatchback

1.4 MPI 1.0 T-GDi 1.4 T-GDi 1.6 CRDi

MT MT MT 7DCT MT 7DCT

Curb weight 1,185 1,222 1,240 1,270 1,313 1,340

Gross weight 1,760 1,800 1,820 1,850 1,880 1,900

Tow load, braked 1,200 1,200 1,000 1,000 1,200 1,200

Tow load, braked* – – 1,410 1,410 1,500 1,500

Tow load, unbraked 600 600 450 450 600 600

Tow ball weight 75 75 75 75 75 75

Roof load 80 80 80 80 80 80

*with optional trailer pack

Performance

Hatchback

Petrol

1.4 MPI 1.0 T-GDi 1.4 T-GDi

MT MT MT* MT MT* 7DCT

Top speed, kph 183 190 187 210 208 205

Acceleration, 0-100 kph 12.6 11.1 11.3 8.9 9.1 9.2

*with Eco Pack

Diesel

1.6 CRDi (lo) 1.6 CRDi (hi)

MT MT* 7DCT MT MT* 7DCT

Top speed, kph 192 190 192 200 198 200

Acceleration, 0-100 kph 10.9 11.0 10.9 10.2 10.4 9.9

*with Eco Pack

Fuel efficiency and emissions*

Hatchback

Petrol

1.4 MPI 1.0 T-GDi 1.4 T-GDi

MT MT MT 7DCT

Fuel economy 6.0 ~ 6.2 5.4 ~ 5.6 5.6 ~ 5.9 5.5 ~ 5.7

(combined, L/100km)*

CO 2 emissions 137 ~ 142 122 ~ 128 128 ~ 135 125 ~ 129

(combined, g/km)*

Diesel

1.6 CRDi (lo) 1.6 CRDi (hi)

MT 7DCT MT 7DCT

Fuel economy 3.8 ~ 4.0 4.0 ~ 4.1 4.0 ~ 4.3 4.2 ~ 4.3

(combined, L/100km)*

CO 2 emissions 99 ~ 104 107 ~ 109 104 ~ 111 111

(combined, g/km)*

*Fuel economy and emissions: driving range standards are calculated using the World Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) and converted back to NEDC (New European Driving Cycle) 2.0, and differ depending on individual vehicle specification

Ends

For further information on Kia please visit www.kiapressoffice.com or contact:

Stephen Kitson

Director of Corporate Communications E: skitson@kia.co.uk

T: 01932 832 075 M: 07795 011 936 Daniel Sayles

Press Relations Manager E: dsayles@kia.co.uk

T: 01932 832 073 M: 07747 149 149 Sara Robinson

Senior Press Officer E: srobinson@kia.co.uk

T: 01932 832 072 M: 07919 482 332 Moyosola Fujamade

Press Officer (events) E: mfujamade@kia.co.uk

T: 01932 832 069 M: 07471 216 343 Lauren Martin

Press Officer (press fleet) E: lmartin@kia.co.uk

T: 01932 832 071 M: 07557 268 252 Chloe Farmer

Press Office Assistant E: cfarmer@kia.co.uk

T: 01932 832 079 M: 07795 011 475

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.