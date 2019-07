As at July 30, 2019, Europcar Mobility Group’s employees hold more than 3% of the company’s capital and strengthen their position among the top ten shareholders of the Group.Following “WeShare 2019”-the second employee shareholding plan of Europcar Mobility Group -a capital increase has been successfully carried out on the 30thof July, leading to the issuance of 2853395 new shares, representing approximatively 1,8% of the stated capital.

SOURCE: Europcar