Electric truck pioneer Tevva and leading European energy company Vattenfall collaborate to reduce carbon emissions in transportation operations

Road transportation accounts for around 15% of total CO2 emissions and represents one of the biggest decarbonisation challenges1.

As the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans are phased out to reduce carbon emissions, Tevva and Vattenfall Network Solutions are exploring ways of providing a complete zero emission transport solution, by supplying energy infrastructure and sustainable electricity and hydrogen supply solutions, as well as Tevva’s long range electric vehicles to businesses to help them on their journey to electrification.

Tevva is an electric truck company whose range extension technology allows its 7.5-19t (Class 5-8) vehicles to go further than competitors with minimal environmental impact. While the main energy source to Tevva’s electric trucks is grid electricity, the company optimises hydrogen and fuel cell (H2FC) range extension to support the unique full-day, long-distance duty cycles of freight trucks.

Vattenfall Network Solutions can provide connections to the electricity grid along with the electrical and hydrogen infrastructure for a vehicle fleet or depot. Vattenfall Energy Trading GmbH, a wholly-owned entity of Vattenfall AB, offers UK businesses, including operators of hydrogen electrolyzers, the option to purchase renewable electricity, generated by harnessing renewable energy sources such as wind and solar through Power Purchase Agreements.

Vattenfall currently operates more than 22,000 electric vehicle charging points in Sweden, the Netherlands, Germany and Norway. They have decades of experience developing and operating electrical networks throughout Europe. Their goal is to offer all customers climate smart energy and to enable a life free from fossil fuels within one generation.

Vattenfall Network Solutions “Power-as-a-Service” model provides businesses wishing to switch to a 100% zero emission vehicle fleet with the energy infrastructure as a service, rather than an expensive and risky asset for businesses to invest in, build, own and maintain.

Maria Lindberg, Director of Heavy Transport at Vattenfall Network Solutions, said:

“We are delighted to be working with Tevva to enable businesses to transition to a 100% zero emission vehicle fleet and reduce the carbon emissions from their operations. In the race to net-zero, it’s no longer a question of if, but when transport will be electrified.

At Vattenfall, we offer our customers climate smart solutions to help them on this journey, in line with our goal of enabling fossil fuel-free living within one generation. Our ‘Power-as-a-Service’ model makes those solutions far more accessible, removing the risk and significant capital investment.”

Asher Bennett, Founder and CEO of Tevva, said:

“Our collaboration with Vattenfall means that, as well as vehicle expertise, we will also be able to provide our customers with electricity and hydrogen infrastructure and sustainably sourced supply, enabling them to break ground on zero emission goals in an affordable way. We believe this approach is truly the future for businesses looking to move to an all-zero-emission fleet.”

1 Road transportation accounts for around 15% of total CO2 emissions: https://ourworldindata.org/co2-emissions-from-transport.

SOURCE: Vattenfall