Electric mobility: Valmet Automotive further expands kinematic systems product range

Valmet Automotive, a global leader in vehicle contract manufacturing and Tier-1 supplier of battery systems and roof and kinematic solutions, significantly expands its comprehensive product range of kinematic systems for electric vehicles. Due to the strong market trend to electric mobility, the company expects high growth potential in the business of additional comfort systems, but also in systems for increasing aero efficiency.

In 2017, Valmet Automotive added kinematic systems to its roof systems division located in Osnabrück, Germany (technology center) and Zary, Poland (operation center including series production), forming the business line nowadays called Roof & Kinematic Systems. At the time, the decision had already been made in the light of the emerging transformation towards electric mobility.

Building on its extensive experience in the development and manufacturing of active spoiler systems for sports cars, the Tier-1 supplier of roof systems for convertibles has become a leading supplier of active kinematic systems. Nowadays, however, the primary goal is no longer driving performance; the focus is on improving aero efficiency and thus optimizing the driving range of electric cars. To serve these needs best, Valmet Automotive has developed an intelligent actuator for the spoiler systems of upcoming EV generations.

Innovative kinematic systems such as active body panels deliver a significant contribution to optimally utilizing the energy of the battery system and thus increasing the driving range, or building smaller sized batteries with identical range, thus saving resources and making a relevant contribution to sustainability.

Following its successful entry into the market, Valmet Automotive is now expanding its Kinematic Systems business to include comfort solutions. One focus here is on solutions for EV charging flaps. To this end, the experts at Valmet Automotive have developed a modular system that ranges from manual to active solutions covering the entire vehicle spectrum from volume models to the premium cars. The first high-volume application in a premium vehicle will already go into series production shortly.

– After the successful transformation from a pure supplier of convertible roof systems, our next step is to strive for a leading position as a full-service supplier of active kinematic solutions for the exterior of cars. With these new products, dedicated to electric vehicles, we will make an important contribution to the success of electric mobility and thus to climate protection, says Remigiusz Grześkowiak, Senior Vice President Roof & Kinematic Systems Valmet Automotive.

In order to optimally serve the growing demand for kinematic systems, Valmet Automotive has continuously expanded its knowledge in the development and production of such systems and takes a leading role internationally.

SOURCE: Valmet Automotive