EIB new cooperation with the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) and with the Nippon Export and Investment Insurance (NEXI)

On October 22, at the Japan-EU High-Level Dialogue for Industry, Trade and Economy, the European Investment Bank (EIB) signed two Memoranda of Understanding with the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), represented by its Director General of New Energy and Power Finance Department I, Yutaka Inaba; and with the Nippon Export and Investment Insurance (NEXI), represented by its Executive Officer Tetsuya Koizumi.

Both Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) aim to promote cooperation between the parties to support sustainable economic and social development and to create business opportunities for Japan and the EU both within and outside Europe.

These new partnerships will foster stronger bilateral cooperation between Japan and the EU, in line with the conclusion of the July 2018 Japan-EU Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) and the Strategic Partnership Agreement (SPA). They will enhance cooperation, knowledge and expertise sharing between the institutions in areas of common interest such as innovation and environmental conservation amongst others.