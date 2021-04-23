Egypt, GWM is coming!

On April 11, the launch ceremony of GWM brand was held in Cairo, the capital of Egypt, the largest city in Middle East Africa. As the first offline launch event in the Egyptian auto market since the epidemic, the launch of GWM brought new hope and vitality to the local auto industry, and marked a further breakthrough in its globalization strategy.

GWM will define the competitive landscape with new products, guide market demand with intelligent safety and adhere to a brand-first, long-term business strategy in the Egyptian market.

GB Automotive Group, the Egyptian partner of GWM, is the largest passenger car distributor in the region. The strong alliance between the two parties will certainly make a change in the local market and contribute to the development of the Egyptian automotive market.

SOURCE: GWM