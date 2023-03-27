Efficient cooling technology for high-power-charging parks – technotrans wins major order

Customized thermal management for fast charging parks

Continuous success in the growing focus market Energy Management: technotrans has won a major order from a leading German technology provider for cooling systems of high-power-charging cables. With a total volume in the single-digit-million-euro-range, the specialist for thermal management solutions will supply more than 1,000 customised charging cable cooling systems of the e.cool type over a period of one year. These will be used in fast-charging parks in the US and Europe. Main advantage: The efficient cooling system enables high-power charging (HPC) without any efficiency loss over a long time.

Due to the ongoing expansion of electromobility, the global demand for efficient fast-charging stations is growing at a fast pace. In particular along major roads for long-distance travel, a continuous infrastructure without long waiting times is crucial for the success of electric vehicles. The solution: HPC systems in charging parks at relevant transport hubs. In order to ensure the efficient operation of ultra-fast-charging stations, cooling technology from technotrans for charging cables and connectors will be used within the scope of a major order. The majority of the charging cable cooling systems will be set up in the US. However, they will also be used in Europe.

Highly convincing technology also for future areas of application

technotrans has customised the e.cool charging cable cooling system in accordance with the OEM’s requirements for the high-power-charging cable. Thanks to the compact design, the e.cool system can be easily integrated into the charging stations while enabling slim cooling cables. For technotrans, the follow-up order is once again an evidence to the company’s high level of expertise in the electromobility sector, especially due to the fact, that the thermal management specialist has already been collaborating with this customer for several years. Michael Finger, spokesman of the Board of Management at technotrans SE, stresses the extensive experience of technotrans in this area: “We are a leading provider in the high-power charging sector for many years and therefore can make full use of our expertise and experience.” Today, technotrans offers solutions for all common cooling fluids used in high-power-charging stations.

As a result, technotrans makes an important contribution to the further proliferation of electromobility solutions as HPC strongly relies on high-efficiency cooling technology: “It is only when we realise short charging times, similar to the refuelling of vehicles with combustion engines, that the complete changeover to electrified vehicles can succeed. As a consequence, electromobility as a whole will gain in attractiveness.” With its cooling solutions, the thermal management specialist optimises the reliability of high-power charging processes, thereby reducing the carbon footprint of the transport sector.

technotrans expands the electromobility sector as part of the Energy Management focus market within its Future Ready 2025 strategy. Recently and for the first time, the company presented a compact and reliable thermal management solution for Megawatt Charging Systems (MCS) at the Electric Vehicle Trend trade fair in South Korea. Compared to high power charging, MCS has a much higher charging capacity. “Charging times are being significantly reduced and the segment is literally picking up speed,” says Michael Finger. “Thanks to our long-standing fast-charging technology experience, we are perfectly positioned to meet the demands of the future.”

SOURCE: technotrans