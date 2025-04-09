ECARX achieves significant milestone with integration of intelligent cockpit, driving, and parking capabilities into the Antora® 1000 SPB

ECARX Holdings Inc. (“ECARX” or the “Company”), a global mobility tech provider, today announced that it achieved a significant milestone with the integration of intelligent cockpit, driving, and parking capabilities into Antora® 1000 SPB central computing platform, the latest and most cutting-edge iteration of the Antora® series

ECARX Holdings Inc. (“ECARX” or the “Company”), a global mobility tech provider, today announced that it achieved a significant milestone with the integration of intelligent cockpit, driving, and parking capabilities into Antora® 1000 SPB central computing platform, the latest and most cutting-edge iteration of the Antora® series. This solution has already passed road test and represents a significant breakthrough in ECARX’s R&D roadmap.

Powered by the world-leading 7nm SE1000 SoC developed by SiEngine, which provides high-performance computing power of 100K DMIPS and 900G FLOPS of graphics rendering capability, the SoC also integrates a high-performance programmable NPU with 8 TOPS AI computing power to support the development of intelligent driving functions. the ECARX Antora® 1000 SPB pioneered cross-domain integration in the sector. This all-in-one solution integrates L2 ADAS capabilities alongside intelligent cockpit and parking functionalities, significantly enhancing driving safety with automatic emergency braking, highway assist, and automatic lane change assist features among many others. Designed to align seamlessly with evolving E/E architectures, the Antora® 1000 SPB offers global automakers a cost-effective, streamlined, and highly reliable solution to meet the demands of next-generation vehicles.

Mr. Ziyu Shen, Chairman and CEO of ECARX, commented, “As the focus of automotive differentiation shifts towards ADAS and vehicle intelligence, global automakers are increasingly seeking integrated, cost-effective solutions that can accelerate their time-to-market while enhancing competitiveness. The Antora® 1000 SPB addresses these needs significantly enhancing driving safety, making it a compelling choice for automakers worldwide. This innovation further strengthens the appeal of the Antora® series as the preferred solution for next-generation vehicles. We are firmly committed to investing in R&D as a driver of innovation as we continue to showcase the remarkable versatility of our solutions and how they can be easily replicated and scaled across various models for our growing customer base globally.”

