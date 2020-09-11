EB Finland receives the “Achievers 2020” and Growth Company 2020” certificates by Kauppalehti

The certificates awarded by Finnish business newspaper Kauppalehti’s annual Achievers series, compare the financial success and turnover growth of Finnish companies.

The award recognizes stable businesses with solid growth, good financial results, and profitability.

“We are proud of our strong EB spirit which creates exceptional conditions to provide our customers the best possible solutions. Our culture along with our employees’ great project execution results have given us the opportunity to win the desired “Achiever” and “Growth Company” certificates, which only 6% of Finnish companies can achieve,” says Veli-Matti Ihme, Managing Director, Elektrobit Finland.

SOURCE: Elektrobit