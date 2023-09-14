Eaton signs global exclusive partnership for artificial intelligence-powered iQ-Cruise system that improves fuel efficiency and environmental sustainability

Intelligent power management company Eaton today announced an exclusive global alliance with Michigan-based technology developer Traxen to sell, distribute, service, and provide installation support for their cutting-edge iQ-Cruise® system.

GALESBURG, Mich. … Intelligent power management company Eaton today announced an exclusive global alliance with Michigan-based technology developer Traxen to sell, distribute, service, and provide installation support for their cutting-edge iQ-Cruise® system. This collaboration aims to support the commercial transportation industry by improving fuel efficiency and environmental sustainability while helping fleet profitability.

Unlike existing available adaptive or predictive cruise control systems that work independently of each other, iQ-Cruise® integrates both functions in a single device and applies artificial intelligence (AI), to provide automatic, more natural speed control with significant fuel savings. iQ-Cruise® works with automated manual transmissions, including the Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies portfolio of transmissions. A monthly subscription fee covers all hardware, installation support, and regular software updates.

Traxen’s iQ-Cruise® system utilizes AI, advanced algorithms, GPS and high-definition 3D maps to determine the most fuel-efficient driving style for Class 8 commercial vehicles in real time. While driving with the system engaged, it continuously monitors live data including traffic conditions, vehicle load, and terrain, utilizing its automated cruise control capabilities to optimize the vehicle’s speed and acceleration/deceleration to maximize fuel efficiency.

“We are happy to partner with Traxen to bring its unique iQ-Cruise system to the commercial vehicle market,” said Tim Bauer, vice president, North America Aftermarket, Eaton’s Mobility Group. “This collaboration aligns with Eaton’s commitment to deliver intelligent solutions that maximize efficiency and sustainability for our customers.”

“Eaton’s broad reach and expertise in the industry makes them the perfect partner to help Traxen scale its groundbreaking technology in the commercial transportation industry,” said Ali Maleki, CEO of Traxen. “Our iQ-Cruise system empowers fleet owners and operators to save fuel without compromising truck performance or safety.”

Initial feedback from United Road, a leading vehicle and heavy-haul transportation service and early adopter of the iQ-Cruise® system, shows that fuel consumption and emissions reduction can be significant.

“We are thrilled to witness the remarkable impact of Traxen’s iQ-Cruise® solution on our fleet. Using iQ-Cruise® we have realized more than 6% fuel economy savings with some frequent users saving as much as 10%-15%,” said Jason Walker, chief operating officer, United Road. “This technology has a transformative impact on our operations and cost structure while positively contributing to a more sustainable future of transportation and logistics by reducing our greenhouse gas emissions.”

The Traxen iQ-Cruise® kit comes with an installation guide to instruct commercial vehicle service centers how to install the system. Once installed, users can activate the system through Traxen.

SOURCE: Eaton