Dürr becomes core supplier of Groupe PSA

The international Groupe PSA has chosen the Dürr Group to become one of their major suppliers in their global network. The core supplier status was announced during a management meeting between the two companies at Dürr’s headquarters in Bietigheim-Bissingen.

With its brands Peugeot, Citroën and DS Automobiles, and also with its newly gained daughters Opel in Germany and Vauxhall in Great Britain, Groupe PSA has been one of the major customers of Dürr for more than 20 years. Dürr implemented numerous projects for the Groupe PSA, among them innovative solutions like the integration of Dürr’s energy efficient EcoDryScrubber dry separation system at the Sochaux plant in Eastern France. During the meeting in Bietigheim current projects of PSA and Dürr were discussed, e.g. the new final assembly shop at Sevel Nord in France, or the new paint shop in Kenitra, Morocco. PSA particularly appreciated the variety of skills and assets boasted by Dürr and the cooperation in the mentioned projects which were – although still on-going – part of the motivation to Dürr’s appointment as a core supplier. Another one was Dürr’s permanent innovation effort for the improvement of products and processes such as the new 7-axis robot or the development of overspray-free paint application to achieve a more efficient and smart production throughout the plant. Furthermore, the company’s healthy and stable financial situation was regarded as a main factor for the reliable long-term partnership. Last but not least, Dürr’s global expertise in safely executing projects all over the world was valued as a key competence. Together with less than ten others, Dürr is now PSA’s core supplier for capital expenditures, such as plants and machinery. “We are happy about the new status as core supplier, and both the appreciation and the challenge for our future cooperation that comes along with it”, says Dr. Jochen Weyrauch, Member of the Board of Management of Dürr AG. Bernhard Schmitt, Managing Director of Dürr in France, also sees positive signs for future collaboration: “This is a great motivation for the whole Dürr team to intensify our partnership with Groupe PSA and to get started with our next projects.. The Dürr Group is one of the world’s leading mechanical and plant engineering firms with extensive automation expertise. Products, systems and services offered by the Group enable highly efficient manufacturing processes in different industries. Dürr supplies sectors like the automotive industry, mechanical engineering, chemical, pharmaceutical and woodworking industries. The company has 86 business locations in 28 countries. The Group generated sales of € 3.57 billion in 2016. Dürr has around 14,900 employees and operates in the market with five divisions:

Paint and Final Assembly Systems: paint shops and final assembly systems for the automotive industry

Application Technology: robot technologies for the automated application of paint, sealants and adhesives

Clean Technology Systems: exhaust-air purification systems and energy efficiency technology

Measuring and Process Systems: balancing equipment as well as assembly, testing and filling technology

Woodworking Machinery and Systems: machinery and equipment for the woodworking industry

