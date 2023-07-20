Duisburg bets on hydrogen buses with Solaris

Hydrogen-powered Solaris buses will soon hit the streets of another German city as Duisburg has chosen Solaris for the delivery of 25 Urbino hydrogen buses – 11 of the 12-meter version and 14 articulated, 18-meter vehicles

Hydrogen-powered Solaris buses will soon hit the streets of another German city as Duisburg has chosen Solaris for the delivery of 25 Urbino hydrogen buses – 11 of the 12-meter version and 14 articulated, 18-meter vehicles. Deliveries are scheduled for 2024-2025.

A public transport operator in Duisburg has placed an order for 25 Solaris hydrogen buses. This marks the first step for Duisburger Verkehrsgesellschaft AG (DVG) in its hourney to transform its fleet to completely emission-free by 2030. The customer has opted for 11 Urbino 12 hydrogen models and 14 of the articulated version, the Urbino 18 hydrogen. These buses will be the first hydrogen vehicles in the city, with delivery scheduled for 2024 for the Solaris Urbino 12 hydrogen and mid-2025 for the Solaris Urbino 18 hydrogen.

‘With the order of the first 25 hydrogen buses we are taking another important step towards making public transport in Duisburg completely emission-free and sustainable. With this transformation, we will make a decisive contribution to climate protection and to increasing the quality of life in Duisburg’, explains DVG CEO Marcus Wittig.

‘I am proud that we can be part of this significant change taking place in urban transport in Duisburg. The implementation of safe, reliable, and environmentally friendly hydrogen technology will further reduce emissions in the city. The only by-product of operating the Urbino hydrogen buses is water vapor. We thank you for your trust and are looking forward to working with DVG,’ said Olivier Michard, Solaris Board Member responsible for Sales, Marketing, and After Sales.

The Urbino 12 hydrogen and Urbino 18 hydrogen models, set to hit the streets of Duisburg in a few months’ time, are quiet and emission-free vehicles powered by hydrogen fuel cell energy. The Urbino 12 will use 70 kW fuel cells, while the Urbino 18 will use 100 kW. The hydrogen Solaris buses features an electric traction motor with 160 kW in the 12-meter model and 240 kW in the articulated version. Moreover, the ordered vehicles will be equipped with Solaris High Power batteries, providing additional electric energy storage. In Solaris hydrogen buses, electricity is generated through reverse electrolysis of water and directly transferred to the propulsion system, making these vehicles environmentally friendly with no harmful emissions.

Passenger comfort and safety are ensured through efficient CO2 heat pump, monitoring, and a modern passenger information system. The driver’s work will be supported by extensive assistance systems (ADAS), including the detection of pedestrians and cyclists in the so-called blind spot, alerting the bus driver with audible and visual signals. Furthermore, ongoing operations are assisted by eSConnect, Solaris’ bus fleet monitoring, and management system.

Solaris stands as the European leader among manufacturers and suppliers of modern, electric city buses. The company has so far delivered more than 3,000 buses with electric and hydrogen propulsion systems. Urbino hydrogen buses have been contracted by customers from Austria, France, Spain, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, Slovakia, Switzerland, Sweden and Italy.

SOURCE: Solaris