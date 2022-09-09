DTNA celebrates production of 800,000th vehicle at Cleveland Truck Manufacturing

Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) today announced the production of the 800,000th vehicle built at its Cleveland Truck Manufacturing Plant located in North Carolina.

PORTLAND, Ore. (Sept. 8, 2022) – Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) today announced the production of the 800,000th vehicle built at its Cleveland Truck Manufacturing Plant located in North Carolina. Keys to the milestone vehicle – a Freightliner Cascadia – were presented to representatives from less-than-truckload motor carrier, Old Dominion Freight Line (Old Dominion) late last month during a ceremony at the facility.

“Cleveland Truck Manufacturing has a long reputation of customer commitment and manufacturing excellence,” said Craig Redshaw, plant manager, Cleveland Truck Manufacturing for Daimler Truck North America. “Everyone at the plant is excited to mark this production milestone with our Thomasville, N.C.-based neighbors and long-time customers, Old Dominion, and to hand off keys to our 800,000th truck – the market-leading Freightliner Cascadia.”

“Everyone at Old Dominion congratulates Daimler Truck North America for reaching this milestone. We appreciate our long-term relationship with DTNA as one of our key OEM partners,” said Jim Raynor, vice president of equipment and maintenance for Old Dominion.

Freightliner Trucks acquired the plant in 1989 and started producing the Freightliner Medium Conventional. Over the years, the product line-up at Cleveland has evolved as DTNA’s newest innovations entered the marketplace. Today, in addition to the marketing-leading Class 8 Freightliner Cascadia, the Cleveland plant also produces the Western Star 47X, 49X and – soon – the newly unveiled 57X. Cleveland is also the site of production for right-hand drive versions of the Freightliner Cascadia shipped to international markets.

Since the first truck rolled off the line in Cleveland, DTNA has invested more than $350 million in the facility. Currently, more than 2,300 people work at Cleveland Truck Manufacturing.

SOURCE: DTNA