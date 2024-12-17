DS Automobiles will electrify the 2025 Brussels Motor Show

DS N°8, the new 100 % electric DS Automobiles flagship, will be introduced in a world premiere to Brussels Motor Show visitors from 10 January

DS N°8 world premiere

A few weeks after its official unveiling, DS N°8 will make its world debut at the Brussels Motor Show, which will take place from 10 (press day) to 19 January 2025 at the Brussels Expo exhibition centre.

Inspired by the DS AERO SPORT LOUNGE concept, DS N°8 enjoys impeccable quality, extended range and total comfort making it the most serene of electric cars. DS N°8 embodies dynamic serenity more than ever through a new form of SUV Coupé. DS N°8, the brand’s first 100% electric design, has a combined range of 750 km (WLTP cycle) and more than 500 km on the motorway thanks to an outstanding Cx of 0.24. With a power output of up to 350 hp, available in 2 or 4 wheel drive, DS N°8 redefines the standards of comfort and embodies a new French Art of Electric Travel.

DS N°8 will be introduced on the DS Automobiles stand, at the heart of the Stellantis Group’s Premium area, in Hall 5 of the Brussels Expo exhibition centre. Visitors will also be able to explore it in detail in a dynamic way on a giant screen, admire its different colours and interior specifications and even configure it via the immersive DS DESIGN STUDIO digital tool.

The model on display, in ETOILE trim, will feature a Crystal Pearl colour with extended duo-tone black on the roof and bonnet as well as an Alezan Brown Nappa leather interior.

Three other electrified cars will also be on the DS Automobiles stand, illustrating the diversity of solutions offered by the Brand to meet everyone’s needs:

DS 3 E-Tense

Featuring a Diva Red colour and with a Deep Black Alcantara® interior, this chic urban SUV stands out for its elegant design, premium finishes and quality materials, as well as for its first-class dynamic performance. The 100 % electric DS 3 E-TENSE has a 54 kWh battery that gives it a range of 404 km (WLTP combined) and 156 hp for first-rate performance, all in a soothing silence for the benefit of incomparable user comfort.

DS 4 Hybrid

In a Platinum Grey colour combined with a Deep Black Alcantara® interior, DS 4 HYBRID stands out through a charismatic and dynamic design as well as advanced technology. Its 136 hp HYBRID drivetrain gives access to self-charging electrification providing a reduction in CO 2 emissions and fuel consumption of more than 15 % with the option of spending more than 50 % of travel time in the city without tailpipe emissions.

DS 7 Plug-in Hybrid 225

Elegant, dynamic and rugged, boasting flowing, athletic lines and an imposing stance, DS 7 PLUG-IN HYBRID 225 will be shown in an exclusive Perla Nera Black livery with a Black Alcantara® interior.

DS 7 PLUG-IN HYBRID 225, can travel up to 65 km, or even 80 km in the city, in all-electric mode (WLTP figure).

Combining flexibility and dynamism, the combination of electric and petrol provides sensations and comfort for a remarkable driving experience.

The models on display on the DS Automobiles stand will be configurable with the DS DESIGN STUDIO, an immersive digital tool that will give visitors a unique way to personalise their DS according to their tastes.

At the world premiere of DS N°8, several representatives of the Brand will be present:

Agnès TESSON-FAGET, DS Automobiles Product Director

Thierry METROZ, DS Automobiles Design Director

Bastien SCHUPP, DS Automobiles Marketing and Communication Director

Philippe NARBEBURU, DS Automobiles Sales Director

SOURCE: Stellantis