DS Automobiles operates as a solely DS franchise from 1st July 2018

On July 1st DS Automobiles is making another significant step forward as a new Brand, itself established in June 2014 to embody French luxury in the automotive industry. From this formalised moment, DS Automobiles will solely be represented in the UK by a DS dedicated network of DS Stores and DS Salons in selected prominent locations to welcome prospective customers. The complete DS model range (DS 3, DS 3 CABRIO, DS 4, DS 4 CROSSBACK, DS 5 and DS 7 CROSSBACK) will now only be available for order through the new DS dedicated outlets.

This moment also signifies the separation for Citroën outlets who can no longer trade with customers on new DS products under their Citroën franchise contracts. There are however a selection of Citroën investors that have been granted DS franchise contracts, allowing them to be able to continue distributing DS models, through a DS Store or DS Salon outlet.

This major step aims to ensure that all DS customers receive the full benefits of what DS Automobiles has to offer:

A distinctive range of models, led by the all-new DS 7 CROSSBACK SUV which is the first model of the second-generation of DS models, and joined by a new model every year to form a six-model range, all of which include electrified versions

A highly qualitative customer experience, delivered by DS Stores and DS Salons, the design of which has been inspired by French Boutique hotels to create a high end, bespoke, engaging experience

A high end customer service delivered by DS dedicated staff, in Sales as well as After Sales, embodying fully the DS values and high standards, facilitated by bespoke training which includes an inmersion in Paris luxury sales and the DS design centre

A set of exclusive services, through the DS ONLY YOU customer experience programme, designed to delight DS customers with a portfolio of service at every step of their journey with DS

An exclusive used car programme – DS CERTIFIED, that provides the best conditioned pre-owned DS models with a set of premium services and high standards

MULTICHANNEL DS DISTRIBUTION NETWORK

The DS dedicated network will have 25 DS Stores and DS Salons accross the UK for 1st July, and is due to double outlets by the year’s end, expanding further in 2019. DS Store and DS Store outlets can be found on the DS Automobiles website: https://www.dsautomobiles.co.uk/find-a-dealer.html#

From the 1st July, the Citroën and DS brands and their franchised outlets will operate separately for the sales of their respective brand’s new vehicles, distribution, servicing and in other respects to their franchise agreements.

For existing DS customers who purchased their car from a dual (Citroёn / DS) franchise outlet, that relationship continues initially through the solely Citroёn franchise for ongoing services in the short term, to permit servicing, warranty, maintenance, etc. and DS customers will be encouraged to engage with the new, solely DS franchise.

Currently there are now some 400 DS Stores and DS Salons across Europe with many more due to open by 2019, with trained DS Expert Advisors and DS Service Advisors on hand for customers in all.

There are two types of retail outlets for DS:

DS Store (Over 250m²): this DS retail outlet offers the entire DS brand experience. It is a luxury boutique dedicated to the automotive industry with a unique atmosphere (colour scheme, furniture specially designed for DS, lighting effects, rooms scented with a DS essence fragrance, mood music, Nespresso coffee to welcome customers, etc.). A DS Store has capacity for exhibiting at least five vehicles and with DS VIRTUAL VISION, customers can effectively be shown the entire product range, in every model, every trim choice and in all available colours. Customer car parking, a waiting room, a boutique selling accessories and merchandise, and a special after-sales reception is also available to all customers coming to a DS Store.

DS Salon (Over 125m²): Though smaller, the equally distinctive and dedicated DS environment is shared alongside a Citroën showroom, on the inside (with DS designed flooring, ceiling, walls with DS logo displayed, sales desk and customer reception, and overall a lifestyle boutique approach) and identified on the outside with a DS branded totem. Nominally, three new DS cars are on display in a DS Salon for customer acquaintance and familiarisation, with a range of DS demonstrators available for assessment.

With all DS Stores and DS Salons a DS Expert Advisor and Sales Manager have been trained in Paris on all aspects of selling premium products and services, and are on hand to guide customers, supplemented with a DS Service Advisor available for all other DS customer requirements.

DS VIRTUAL VISION – the full-scale HD DS virtual configurator

Customers can view every model of the DS product range up close with their specification of choice on display, courtesy of the DS VIRTUAL VISION 3D immersive experience. Equipped with an HTC Vive headset, customers and prospects can configure each feature, body colour, down to the finest detail and at full size scale. Most importantly, customers will be able to see the vehicle in motion, sit inside it and visualise the driving aids through this virtual reality tool. DS VIRTUAL VISION is becoming an important tool available to the evolving DS network available in all DS Stores (and selected DS Salons), with the opportunity to show all versions of the DS range to enable customers to see and choose their specific DS, with the numerous model choices and options available.

DS Only YOU – AN EXCLUSIVE COLLECTION OF DS SERVICES

As part of providing DS customers with a high-level of choice, DS ONLY YOU is a portfolio of services dedicated to enhancing the customer’s experience and is available from the new dedicated DS outlets. The extensive DS ONLY YOU portfolio includes DS AT YOUR SERVICE – a single phone number (0800 877 8455) for direct enquiries, DS DELIVERY VALET – for a home delivery service for their new DS car, DS SERVICE VALET – offers customers a delivery arrangement to and from having their DS serviced, DS ASSISTANCE – for 24/7 premium roadside assistance, DS RENT (available from the Autumn) – for on-demand DS models, a MyDS APP for Smartphone access to DS ownership for car-related services and DS CLUB PRIVILÈGE – for owners to consider and have access to a wide range of privileges and experiences beyond normal possibilities.

DS CERTIFIED – FOR PRE-OWNED DS CARS

Another bespoke to DS feature is the DS CERTIFIED programme for pre-owned DS cars.

For DS cars registered after 1 Sept 2015, up to 4-years with up to 50,000 miles are available with a number of customer benefits, History/Mileage checks, 120 point DS Certified Pre-delivery Inspection, Test Drive upon request, a minimum 2-year period of warranty and DS Assistance, MOT Test Cover, 30 day/1,000 mile exchange programme, DS ONLY YOU customer experience services – like assistance on Finance and Part Exchange. For DS cars over 4-years and up to 7-years with up to100,000 miles – they are also available with a similar number of customer benefits with a 1-year period for warranty DS Assistance. The warranty is equivalent to the new car dealer warranty giving the customer as close to a new car experience as possible.

