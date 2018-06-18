DS Automobiles can now deliver a DS 7 Crossback to prospective customers with a ‘test drive from your drive’ initiative

Potential customers living within the M25 can now test-drive the recently launched DS 7 CROSSBACK from their home or a preferred location. DS 7 CROSSBACK is the next-generation SUV from DS Automobiles and features charismatic design, a luxury interior and advanced technology. Each test drive will be fulfilled by a specially-trained DS Ambassador.

EXPERIENCE A DIFFERENT KIND OF TEST DRIVE

This new service from DS Automobiles is now available online to book a test drive of DS 7 CROSSBACK and for a DS Ambassador to show them the SUV (at their home, place of work, or any other location within the M25): http://www.dsautomobiles.co.uk/inside-ds/ds-test-drive-from-your-drive#.

This initiative allows prospective customers to experience DS 7 CROSSBACK and its many unique features that include; DS ACTIVE LED VISION headlights (that rotate on unlocking), hypnotic 3D rear lights and two 12” instrumentation screens with innovative interface. There is a choice of DS Inspiration interiors with the elegance of premium materials, guided by an obsession for detail and magnified interior roominess. With high levels of driving comfort, a new 8-speed automatic transmission, DS CONNECTED PILOT for level 2 Autonomous driving, DS NIGHT VISION and DS ACTIVE SCAN SUSPENSION which reads the road ahead for a more comfortable ride experience. The test drive experience is conducted on roads in the customer’s local area, with sufficient time for them to become familiarised with the many features of this premium C-segment SUV from DS Automobiles.



About DS AUTOMOBILES

A French brand born in Paris, DS was founded on 1 June 2014. Its ambition is to embody French luxury know-how in the Automotive industry. Driven by its outstanding heritage and avant-garde spirit, DS perpetuates the values of innovation and distinction inherited from the first DS, launched in 1955.

Designed for customers looking for a means to express themselves as individuals, the DS Collection comprises DS 3, DS 3 CABRIO, DS 4, DS 4 CROSSBACK, DS 4S*, DS 5, DS 5LS*, DS 6* (China market only) and DS 7 CROSSBACK. The models in the DS range stand apart through their avant-garde design, refinement and attention to detail, advanced technology and dynamic serenity.

DS 7 CROSSBACK, the SUV featuring Parisian-style innovation and savoir-faire, ushers in the second generation of DS models. Committed to high-performance hybrid and electric cars, the Brand will launch the DS 7 CROSSBACK E-TENSE 4×4, the hybrid powertrain by DS, in 2019.

DS 7 CROSSBACKis available from a dedicated network, in DS Stores and DS Salons. DS also has a flagship store, DS WORLD PARIS, 33 rue François 1er in Paris, France.

DS represents a brand experience that goes beyond the products to include ONLY YOU, a collection of exclusive services.

