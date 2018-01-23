Double win for Volvo at Company Car Today CCT100 Awards

Volvo Car UK has scooped two awards at the inaugural Company Car Today CCT100 Awards.

The V40 has won Premium Lower Medium Car of the Year, while the XC90 picked up the accolade for Large SUV of the Year.

Company Car Today chose each winner based on them being the best all-round company cars in their sector based on running costs, efficiency, practicality and all-round appeal.

The V40 offers something for every company motorist, with a choice of six engines – three petrol and three diesel – CO 2 emissions from just 94 g/km and class-leading safety credentials.

The XC90 has rewritten the large SUV rulebook, with its sumptuous seven-seat interior, and a blend of refinement, comfort and luxury that provides a first-class driving experience. The popular T8 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid model provides drivers with an exceptional combination of power and efficiency, as well as reducing company car tax liability.

“The double win for Volvo shows how appealing the brand now is as a company car,” said Company Car Today editor Paul Barker.

“The V40 has long-standing appeal and continues to be one of the most stylish cars in its segment, inside and out. The XC90 has led Volvo’s reinvention and successfully moved the large SUV segment forward, especially given the demand for the low-emission plug-in hybrid.

“Volvo’s success is being built on classy and appealing products, and these CCT100 successes show that the brand has considerable appeal in the company car marketplace,” continued Paul Barker.

The inaugural Company Car Today CCT100 Awards spotlight the top company car choices and give fleets the best options for their business car operations.

