Dott improves correct parking with AI technology

Cities to benefit from improved parking accuracy of shared e-scooters and e-bikes

Dott, the responsible European micromobility operator, is further improving correct parking of its shared e-scooters and e-bikes using AI technology from Captur.

The AI technology will instantly review parking pictures submitted by Dott’s riders at the end of their trip, based on criteria unique to the requirements of each city and agreed with city authorities. When incorrect parking is detected, riders will be notified with immediate guidance on how to park responsibly.

The new measure aims to enforce local parking rules and keep pavements and roads clear, improving the integration of Dott’s shared e-scooters and e-bikes in cities. Riders will benefit from a more seamless end to their trips by receiving instant feedback on their parking, through AI technology supported by manual checks where necessary. The feature will replace more time-consuming, manual reviews which were processed with every picture.

Parking images will be checked to identify blocked entrances, blocked pavements, vehicles parked in roads, vehicles tipped over and vehicles outside of parking bays.

Maxim Romain, Co-Founder and COO, Dott, said: “Whilst incorrect parking only occurs after a small number of trips, we know it can have a big impact on how people feel about our service. We have introduced this new technology to tackle careless parking. Improved detection will pick up issues instantly, helping us to guide our riders on where to leave the vehicle responsibly.”

Initially the new feature is being tested for users in Grenoble, Madrid and London. Parking images from rides in Milan, Rome, Padua and Poznan will also gather data for the trial, before Dott explores further rollout across its operations.

SOURCE: Dott