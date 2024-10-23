DHL Supply Chain and Diageo North America power up sustainability partnership with deployment of hydrogen fuel cell trucks

Nikola trucks to be the first Class 8 hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles operated day-to-day in the state of Illinois

DHL Supply Chain, the Americas leader in contract logistics, and Diageo North America, a premium drinks company, have announced plans to incorporate two fuel cell electric trucks, powered with hydrogen, to their U.S. fleet. The Class 8 trucks, manufactured by Nikola Corporation, will be deployed and fueled with a HYLA modular refueler at the Diageo campus in Plainfield, Ill., marking a milestone for the state.

DHL Supply Chain, Diageo North America’s trusted contract logistics partner for over 20 years, has been actively working to develop innovative solutions that help to decarbonize its customers’ logistics operations. The hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks are part of a broader sustainable supply chain strategy that has included use of battery electric vehicles, optimizing vehicle usage and routes, shifting to a multimodal approach, and increased use of US EPA SmartWay partner carriers. These efforts have resulted in year-over-year reductions in carbon dioxide emissions for both Diageo and DHL.

“We are thrilled to integrate Nikola’s hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks into our U.S. fleet,” said Jim Monkmeyer, President of Transportation, DHL Supply Chain. “As a global logistics company with the goal of decarbonizing its business, we’ve integrated sustainability as a fourth strategic bottom line named “Green Logistics of Choice” in our newly announced Strategy 2030. The deployment of these fuel cell electric vehicles is one of many initiatives that demonstrates how we are putting action behind our words.”

Nikola’s hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks offer a sustainable, and efficient alternative to traditional diesel-powered vehicles.

The trucks utilize fuel cell technology to convert hydrogen into electricity, powering the vehicle’s electric motors providing up to 500 miles in range on a single fill.

Replacing two diesel trucks with fuel cell electric vehicles is expected to reduce 80% carbon emissions over the course of a year.

The trucks produce no tailpipe emissions, contributing to cleaner air and reduced greenhouse gas emissions.

The switch from diesel to fuel cell electric vehicles will significantly reduce local emissions including particulate matter and nitrogen oxide emissions.

The trucks also offer significant improvements in driver comfort and safety by reducing noise and vibrations, leading to less driver fatigue. It also enhances visibility with advanced camera support.

“We are extremely excited to be a part of this partnership delivering the first set of heavy-duty hydrogen trucks to Illinois, home to our largest manufacturing hub in North America. This initiative is part of our continued work to decarbonize our footprint in Plainfield, Illinois making our operations more efficient and sustainable,” said Marsha McIntosh, President of North America Supply at Diageo.

Diageo’s presence in Plainfield, Illinois has expanded significantly over the years, playing a strategic role in its regional operations. This hub is home to manufacturing, bottling, and warehousing facilities, and it is instrumental in producing some of the company’s most iconic brands, like Captain Morgan and Smirnoff. Incorporating hydrogen fuel cell trucks into its fleet will contribute to Diageo’s broader efforts to reach net zero carbon emissions across direct operations by 2030 and its value chain by 2050 or sooner, as outlined in its Spirit of Progress action plan.

“We’ve prioritized sustainability and green initiatives in Plainfield and are thrilled to see DHL Supply Chain and Diageo North America introducing hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks and battery electric vehicles as part of their fleet – great companies at the forefront of innovation,” said Plainfield Mayor John F. Argoudelis.

“Will County is known for its strong manufacturing industry,” said State Senator Meg Loughran Cappel (D-Shorewood). “Companies like Diageo are taking essential steps toward a sustainable environment that will help Illinois meet its clean energy goals.”

“We’re proud to work alongside visionary partners like DHL and Diageo in driving the transition to zero-emissions transportation,” said Nikola President and CEO Steve Girsky. “Their commitment to sustainability aligns perfectly with our mission, and we are honored to provide the HYLA hydrogen as well as the hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks that power this shared goal.”

With the trucks being the first of its kind to operate in Ill., DHL Supply Chain, Diageo North America, and Nikola collaborated for more than 18 months to ensure a successful deployment. The groundbreaking initiative involved extensive coordination with state and local stakeholders to enable a smooth and safe rollout. The collaboration entailed reviewing critical operational parameters, conducting trial runs under real-world operating conditions, and securing permissions to operate hydrogen fueling assets. Additionally, the companies provided education about the new technology, demonstrating the commitment of all parties involved to pioneering safe sustainable transportation solutions.

DHL and Diageo North America have a longstanding partnership focused on sustainability, beginning in 2015 with the deployment of the first ever Class 8 Orange electric vehicle yard trucks in the U.S. Since then, the EV fleet has grown significantly, with over 10 EV Yard trucks now operating at Diageo’s Plainfield, Ill. campus and close to 100 across DHL Supply Chain facilities in North America. By transferring the learnings from their initial EV Yard truck deployment to on-road applications, DHL and Diageo North America aim to continue leading the way in sustainable logistics and transportation.

SOURCE: Nikola