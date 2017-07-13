Details of Ford Motor Company briefing on 2017 second quarter results

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and Ford Motor Credit Company will release their 2017 second quarter financial results at 7 a.m. EDT Wednesday, July 26.

Following the release, Jim Hackett, Ford president and chief executive officer, and Bob Shanks, Ford executive vice president and chief financial officer, will host a conference call at 9 a.m. EDT to discuss the results.

The presentation (listen-only) and supporting materials will be available at www.shareholder.ford.com. Representatives of the investment community and the news media will have the opportunity to ask questions on the call.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.