DENSO published “Integrated Report 2017” in English

DENSO Corporation published Integrated Report 2017 for the year ended March 31, 2017.

DENSO integrated Annual Report that provides financial data such as financial results, sales overviews, and management strategies, with CSR Report that provides non-financial data such as business environment, social relationships and corporate governance as a foundation that supports DENSO’s business growth, and has started to publish “Integrated Report” from last year.

The automotive industry is currently undergoing a paradigm shift with the rise of such trends and technologies as electrification, automated driving, connected cars, and car sharing. In order to overcome these rapid changes and continue to be a company that earns the understanding of society, the Integrated Report 2017 introduces how DENSO solves the problems and how DENSO realizes it’s ideal model based on each business domain. In addition, Integrated Report 2017 introduces DENSO’s value creation story with concrete examples based on R&D, Monozukuri, and Hitozukuri that are the strengths DENSO has nurtured since its founding.

We continue to communicate with all of our stakeholders including shareholders and other investors, and aims to realize the mission of “Contributing to a better world by creating value together with a vision for the future”.

