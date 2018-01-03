HERE to deliver BMW drivers safety services created from live vehicle sensor data

Intelligent and connected vehicle technology took a significant step forward today with the commercial launch of the HERE Safety Services Suite.

This cloud-based services suite, developed by HERE Technologies, is unique because it is the first to aggregate real-time, rich sensor data generated by cars of different brands on the road. HERE then transforms this data into useful live road safety information that is delivered to drivers and passengers through the car’s head unit display, or to the car’s Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) to support automated safety functions.

The fleet providing live sensor data to HERE is expected to grow quickly after launch, surpassing more than ten million vehicles in 2019.

has been developed using algorithms and know-how from both HERE and BMW, provides drivers and passengers with information about potential road hazards, accidents and extreme weather events, such as slippery roads and reduced visibility. HERE Road Signs provides up-to-date traffic signage information, including permanent and dynamic speed limits.

HERE Safety Services Suite demonstrates how HERE transforms singular pieces of sensor data into valuable new services that make driving safer and more comfortable,” differentiating products and services that not long ago seemed out of reach.

The services are built on the HERE Open Location Platform, which enables multiple automakers to transmit live, anonymized sensor data that is then aggregated, enriched with high-precision location data, and transmitted back to cars in the form of near real-time, geo-targeted, contextually-relevant information about changing road conditions.

The HERE Safety Services Suite utilizes data emitting from an array of on-board sensors, including hazard lights, fog lights, camera, emergency brakes and electronic stability control.

“HERE is driving the next generation of connected car services built on crowd-sourced sensor data,” said James Hodgson, Senior Analyst at ABI Research. “This most recent announcement with BMW demonstrates how HERE is leveraging existing sensor and cellular connectivity technologies, in tandem with their market-leading location intelligence expertise, to deliver connected services that are both compelling and which contribute to driver safety.”

HERE will be demonstrating HERE Safety Services at its booth at CES 2018 in Las Vegas on January 9-12, 2018.

To read more, visit the HERE 360 blog: http://360.here.com/here-safety-services-suite-brings-actionable-intelligence-to-your-car

