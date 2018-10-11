Deepak Jain, Partner, Bain & Company confirmed for M:bility | India

CARDIFF, UNITED KINGDOM – Automotive World, a global publishing and events company helping stakeholders understand the future of mobility, announced today that Deepak Jain, Partner at Bain & Company, has been confirmed as an expert speaker for M:bility | India.

Deepak will participate in the following panel discussion:

Are electric vehicles ready for the mainstream?

The proportion of electric vehicles (EVs) among global sales of new cars in densely populated areas could reach as much as 50% by 2030, according to recent studies. However, conventional engines still dominate and the industry faces numerous challenges in its quest to bring EVs into the mainstream.

How will the market for EVs develop over the next 30 years and what will be the key challenges and drivers

What is the current status of EV battery technology and how will this evolve?

Who is responsible for developing an effective and sustainable charging infrastructure?

What is the outlook for fuel cell technology?

Are autonomous vehicles viable without electric propulsion?

M:bility | India is a two-day conference designed to help stakeholders understand the future of mobility. The event, which was formerly known as Connected Car Pune, will bring together more than 50 expert speakers and 250 delegates on 26-27 November 2019.

To find out more please visit https://www.automotiveworld.com/conferences/mbility-india/

Automotive World contact:

Emma Georgiades

emma.georgiades@automotiveworld.com

+44 (0) 2921 286 515