Dana expands e-powertrain, conventional offerings for construction equipment

MAUMEE, Ohio, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today announced the addition of two new Spicer® axle models for medium-to-large telehandlers, expanding the company’s lineup of drive and motion technologies for construction equipment.

Additionally, Dana is highlighting its Spicer® Torque-Hub® brand of track and wheel drives for a variety of conventional and electric-powered construction applications, as well as an e-Powertrain direct-drive system engineered to accelerate the adoption of electrification in heavy-duty vocational vehicles.

“The focus on hybridization and electrification in construction vehicles has become increasingly important for our customers,” said Aziz Aghili, president of Dana Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems. “Dana continues to invest in our engineering resources and manufacturing capacity to help construction-equipment manufacturers optimize the performance of vehicle architectures while leveraging new technologies.”

Vocational Vehicles

Dana currently offers a complete battery-electric e-Powertrain system ideal for vocational applications with well-defined duty cycles and the ability to return to a home base for ease of recharging. Leveraging electrification technologies that are currently operating on more than 16,000 vehicles worldwide, the direct-drive configuration is engineered to fit within current vehicle architectures and is available now as a retrofit for dump trucks, cement mixers, crane trucks, and other heavy-duty vehicles.

Telehandlers

Dana is launching two new Spicer axle models designed for diesel-powered telehandlers with lifting capacities from 35,000 to 55,000 lbs. (16,000 to 25,000 kg). Currently available for field testing, the axles enable manufacturers to specify a drivetrain system that supplies the optimal balance of performance, durability, and weight.

The Spicer 213 heavy-duty axle is scheduled for production in late 2020, while the Spicer 214 axle will be ready for the market in early 2021.

In addition to the new axles, Dana offers several technologies to support the hybridization and electrification of telehandlers, including e-Axles, e-Gearboxes, traction pump/generator solutions, controls, and motion technologies.

Mobile Elevated Work Platforms

The Spicer Torque-Hub brand of wheel and track drives features a compact planetary design that is ideal for both diesel- and electric-powered mobile elevated work platforms (MEWPs).

Dana also designs and manufactures a broad range of Brevini® motion products to help original-equipment manufacturers comply with platform design, load sensing, dynamic terrain sensing, safety requirements, and other global safety standards for MEWPs.

Compact Track Loaders

Dana’s drive system for compact track loaders includes a two-stage Spicer Torque-Hub track drive and two-speed hydraulic motor packaged together to provide superior torque, maneuverability, and travel speeds.

Extensive North American Manufacturing Capabilities

Dana has a substantial and growing footprint in North America to support construction equipment manufacturers in the region, including the production of electric motors and inverters in Boucherville, Québec, Canada; Spicer Torque-Hub drives and other precision gearing in Lafayette, Indiana, USA; industrial gearboxes at a new facility in Slidell, Louisiana, USA; and, industrial planetary drives in Yorktown, Indiana, USA.

