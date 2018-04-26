Dana earns award for supplier excellence from Spartan Motors

Dana Incorporated today announced that it has earned a Diamond Award from Spartan Motors for its staunch commitment to quality, on-time delivery, total cost control, and excellent customer support.

Dana supplies Spartan Motors with Spicer® axles, driveshafts, and steering shafts for commercial vehicles from facilities in Henderson, Kentucky; Lima, Ohio; and Sterling, Illinois.

“At Dana, our customer-centric culture ensures we deliver the highest quality and most innovative solutions to original equipment manufacturers all over the world,” said Mark Wallace, executive vice president of Dana and president of Dana Commercial Driveline Technologies. “We greatly value our longstanding relationship with Spartan Motors as they continue to produce top-performing specialty vehicles for a variety of vocational applications.”

The award was presented during the 15th annual Spartan Motors Supplier Conference in Lansing, Michigan.

