Daimler Trucks & Buses Podcast: CEO Martin Daum hosts Madeleine K. Albright, former US Secretary of State

For the latest episode of his podcast Transportation Matters Daimler Truck CEO Martin Daum virtually met Madame Secretary Madeline K. Albright, who was the first female United States Secretary of State during the Clinton administration from 1997 to 2001. During their conversation the two business and political leaders discuss the challenges of global collaboration in times of a crisis like the current COVID-19 pandemic and what is essential to overcome the obstacles. In their discourse both Albright and Daum reflect on what the pandemic teaches us how to tackle other global tasks.

“Corona is one of the biggest challenges that we have ever seen – because it happened quickly and nobody was prepared. It’s a wakeup call to work together,” Madeleine Albright says and compares the pandemic to historic threats like nuclear proliferation in the 90s or the climate change as global task for human mankind. “The message we have to learn from this crisis is that what unites us as humans – love, fear and the ability to solve – is much more powerful than what separates us, like nationalities, gender or race,” expresses Martin Daum, CEO of Daimler Truck AG and member of the board of management Daimler AG.

From Albrights’ perspective the current pandemic situation is a litmus test for institutionalized systems of international collaboration when it comes to solving other challenges like the climate change. The international system of working together has “some flaws and needs refurbishing,” the former US Secretary of State analyzes and adds: “The UN needs some fixing, regional organizations need some fixing and there is no way that this works without collaboration and cooperation. No country can deal with this alone.”

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Daimler