Daimler Truck reaches major milestone in China by starting local production of Mercedes-Benz trucks for Chinese market

Daimler Truck’s joint venture Beijing Foton Daimler Automotive (BFDA) inaugurates new production site in Beijing, China

Beijing Foton Daimler Automotive (BFDA), the joint venture of Daimler Truck Holding AG (“Daimler Truck”) and Foton Motor, celebrates the first locally produced Mercedes-Benz trucks with an inauguration ceremony at its new state-of-the-art production site in Huairou, Beijing. With the start of the series-production as scheduled, Daimler Truck is opening a new chapter in China. Ten years after the start of operation in China, BFDA is further expanding its business footprint and leveraging potential for profitable growth. The new facility covers an area of more than 400,000 square meters and provides a highly-flexible and scalable production line following the lean production principle.

Karl Deppen, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler Truck Holding AG, Head of Daimler Truck Asia: “China is the largest heavy-duty truck market in the world and offers significant future growth potential for Daimler Truck. We are very excited to see the first Mercedes-Benz trucks manufactured ‘In China, for China’ now ready to hit the road. With Daimler Truck’s state-of-the-art technology capitalizing on our global platform strategy, we strive to exceed our customers’ expectations in the advanced heavy-duty truck market segment in China.”

Mercedes-Benz Actros models tailored to cater to demands of customers in China

The production portfolio of BFDA at the new plant in Huairou comprises of two tractor product lines, both developed based on the flagship model, Mercedes-Benz Actros, from Daimler Truck’s global heavy-duty platform. Since the launch of the first generation of Actros in 1996, more than 1.5 million units of the model were sold worldwide.

The localized Mercedes-Benz Actros from BFDA comes with the state-of-the-art third-generation OM471 engine, as the benchmark choice for optimized transportation efficiency. The Mercedes-Benz Actros C model is the upgrading choice for customers with flexible logistics patterns. Both localized product lines are thoroughly engineered according to Mercedes-Benz Trucks standards to reliably serve the needs of customers in China. Local know-how, value contribution and supplier development, combined with Daimler Truck’s global Research & Development and manufacturing expertise ensure highest quality standards.

Dr. Holger Scherr, President and CEO of Beijing Foton Daimler Automotive Co. Ltd.: “To fulfill the growing market expectations in China, we need to understand and bear in mind how our products and services make our customers win. To us, the truck is not a sum of features, but a comprehensive product to satisfy performance, reliability and functionality requirements, as well as to provide drivers a more attractive working environment that makes them less fatigue. Built upon our ‘build to solve’ mindset, we are confident that the localized Mercedes-Benz Actros and Mercedes-Benz Actros C will bring significant value and benefits to the customers and drivers, further contributing to the ‘customer first’ brand commitment of Mercedes-Benz Trucks in China.”

Customer-centric strategy in China with both locally-produced and imported trucks

Parallel to the locally-produced Actros and Actros C tractor models, the import of Mercedes-Benz trucks to China continues with focus on chassis business for special applications like firefighting, concrete pumps and even recreational vehicles. In addition, the existing Auman brand remains as a solid foundation for Daimler Truck’s joint venture BFDA.

Nicole Engel, CEO of Daimler Truck China Limited adds: “By pursuing a robust multi-fold business strategy, we bring added value to our customers in various application segments in China, supporting them to move the world. With the major milestone to locally produce our most successful Mercedes-Benz heavy-duty truck model, we are positioned even stronger in the local market. With Daimler Truck’s pioneering innovations and our long-standing legacy, we are further empowered to grow in China, for China.”

Locally produced Mercedes-Benz Actros and Actros C models are expected to be ready for delivery to customers in China in November this year.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck