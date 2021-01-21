Daimler Truck AG CEO Daum to lead ACEA Commercial Vehicle Board

Daimler Truck AG CEO Martin Daum is the new Chair of the Commercial Vehicle Board of the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA), which brings together the CEOs of Europe’s leading manufacturers of trucks, buses and vans.

“Climate change is at the top of the agenda of the commercial vehicle industry as the most fundamental challenge for humanity and the global economy,” stated Mr Daum. “Our number one priority this year is to work with policy makers to pave the way for carbon-neutral road transport. This process has to pick up further pace as it takes about ten years for our customers to completely renew their fleets. Having a fully CO2-neutral road freight transport sector by 2050 is our ultimate goal.”

“The transformation of our sector to carbon neutrality will be unprecedented, both in speed and scale,” said Daum. “We stand ready to work together with all stakeholders to implement a clear roadmap which includes the deployment of truck-suitable charging and hydrogen fueling infrastructure, and a policy framework that makes zero-emission technologies the best option for our customers.”

ACEA’s CV Board of Directors elects its Chairman on an annual basis. Martin Daum takes the reins over from Henrik Henriksson, CEO of Scania, who held the position in 2020.

About Martin Daum

Martin Daum is the Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler Truck AG and a member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG.

He holds a Master’s Degree in Economic Studies from the University of Mannheim.

His career with Daimler began in 1987. After several management positions in sales, marketing and controlling – in Germany and the United States – he became Member of the Executive Committee of Mercedes-Benz Trucks in Europe in 2002.

In 2009, Daum was appointed President and CEO of Daimler Trucks North America and its affiliated companies.

Since March 2017, Mr Daum has headed Daimler Trucks and Buses and is a member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG.

In November 2019, he became the Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler Truck AG.

SOURCE: Daimler