Daihatsu production, sales and export results for July 2020

July 2020 Results
|July 2020
|change
|Year-on year
|change
|Mini vehicles Registered cars
|☆
|56,167
29,761
|90.7%
123.7%
|★
|305,730
195,939
|75.0 %
129.0 %
|Total production in Japan*1
|85,928
|99.9%
|501,669
|89.6 %
|Total production overseas*2
|28,963
|41.2%
|235,459
|53.9 %
|W orldwide production
|114,891
|73.5%
|737,128
|74.0 %
|Mini vehicles
Registered cars
|☆
|52,835 4,141
|101.0%
140.5%
|★
|294,073 35,067
|78.1 %
145.9 %
|Total sales in Japan
|56,976
|103.1%
|329,140
|82.2 %
|Total sales overeseas*3
|29,237
|89.0%
|157,410
|64.7 %
|Worldwide sales
|86,213
|97.8%
|486,550
|75.6 %
|Total exports
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0.0 %
☆：Record high for the month ★：Record high for the period
*1 Daihatsu vehicles(including complete knocked-down(CKD) and OEM)
*2 Daihatsu and Perodua vehicles and OEM
*3 Daihatsu and Perodua vehicles
(Reference)Units except for Perodua *Perodua…Consolidated subsidiary in Malaysia
|Total production overseas
|7,313
|15.6%
|137,636
|47.1 %
|Worldwide production
|93,241
|70.1%
|639,305
|75.0 %
|Total sales overseas
|6,034
|46.7%
|60,037
|59.1 %
|Worldwide sales
|63,010
|92.4%
|389,177
|77.5 %
Highlights of July 2020
- Production in Japan
Decreased for consecutive 4 months
- Production in overseas
Decreased for consecutive 5 months
- Worldwide production
Decreased for consecutive 5 months
- Sales in Japan
Increased for the first time in 8 months
- Sales in overseas
Decreased for the first time in 2 months
- Worldwide Sales
Decreased for consecutive 10 months
SOURCE: Daihatsu