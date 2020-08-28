Daihatsu production, sales and export results for July 2020

Daihatsu production, sales and export results for July 2020

   August 28, 2020

July  2020 Results

July 2020 change Year-on year change
Mini vehicles Registered cars 56,167

29,761

 90.7%

123.7%

 305,730

195,939

 75.0 %

129.0 %
Total production in Japan*1 85,928 99.9% 501,669 89.6 %
Total production overseas*2 28,963 41.2% 235,459 53.9 %
W orldwide production 114,891 73.5% 737,128 74.0 %
Mini vehicles

Registered cars

 52,835 4,141 101.0%

140.5%

 294,073 35,067 78.1 %

145.9 %
Total sales in Japan 56,976 103.1% 329,140 82.2 %
Total sales overeseas*3 29,237 89.0% 157,410 64.7 %
Worldwide sales 86,213 97.8% 486,550 75.6 %
Total exports 0 0.0% 0 0.0 %

☆：Record high for the month　　★：Record high for the period

*1 Daihatsu vehicles(including complete knocked-down(CKD) and OEM)

*2 Daihatsu and Perodua vehicles and OEM

*3 Daihatsu and Perodua vehicles

(Reference)Units except for Perodua          *Perodua…Consolidated subsidiary in Malaysia

Total production overseas 7,313 15.6% 137,636 47.1 %
Worldwide production 93,241 70.1% 639,305 75.0 %
Total sales overseas 6,034 46.7% 60,037 59.1 %
Worldwide sales 63,010 92.4% 389,177 77.5 %

Highlights of  July 2020

  • Production in Japan
    Decreased for consecutive 4 months
  • Production in overseas
    Decreased for consecutive 5 months
  • Worldwide production
    Decreased for consecutive 5 months
  • Sales in Japan
    Increased for the first time in 8 months
  • Sales in overseas
    Decreased for the first time in 2 months
  • Worldwide Sales
    Decreased for consecutive 10 months

SOURCE: Daihatsu

Close
Close