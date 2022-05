Production, sales and export results for April 2022

☆:Record high for the month ★:Record high for the period

*1 Daihatsu vehicles and OEM

*2 Daihatsu and Perodua vehicles and OEM

*3 Daihatsu and Perodua vehicles

Highlights of April 2022

Production in Japan – Decreased for consecutive 2 months

Production in overseas – Increased for consecutive 9 months

Worldwide production – Increased for the first time in 2 months

Sales in Japan – Decreased for consecutive 4 months

Sales in overseas – Increased for consecutive 7 months

Worldwide Sales – Increased for the first time in 3 months

SOURCE: Daihatsu