DAF XF awarded ‘Fleet Truck of the Year 2019’

The popular DAF XF series has been elected ‘Fleet Truck of the Year 2019’ at the prestigious MT Awards in the United Kingdom. This recognition follows a large number of top awards for the market-leading truck series in a number of European countries.

The panel of judges of 2019 MT Awards – associated with the leading trade publication Motor Transport – praised the DAF XF on its favourable operating costs, excellent cab space and brilliant after sales support by the network. In addition, DAF’s top of the range model was elected ‘Fleet Truck of the Year 2019’ because of its excellent value for money and strong residual values, important factors to fleet buyers.

Richard Zink, Director Marketing & Sales and Member of the Board of Management of DAF Trucks, said: “This is yet another award for our XF range and arguably the crowning glory after receiving an unrivalled number of honors in markets right across Europe, since we introduced our new top-of-the-line truck – featuring no less than 7% better fuel efficiency. The MT Awards are particularly valuable as the jury consists of prominent individuals from across the transport sector.”

The 2019 recognition of the XF series represents DAF’s 18th Fleet Truck of the Year award since the first Motor Transport Awards were introduced back in 1986.

SOURCE: DAF