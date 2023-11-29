DAF XD and XF Electric in long distance zero emission truck demonstrator programme

Initiated by UK Government and Innovate UK

The DAF XD Electric and DAF XF Electric will participate in a British programme to demonstrate zero emission transport solutions for long distance operations using battery electric trucks. This initiative is funded by the UK Government and executed in partnership with Innovate UK. The ‘Zero Emission HGV and Infrastructure Demonstrator programme’ will run for five years.

The UK Government and Innovate UK – a public body supporting innovative initiatives – aim to use the programme to both kick-start fully electric long haul transport as well as initiate the roll-out of a public charging infrastructure for trucks.

Zero emission trucks

The DAF XD and XF Electric tractor units will enter operation with major operators. Fleets participating in the demonstrator programme include Maritime Transport, Marks & Spencer, Menzies, Royal Mail and Eddie Stobart.The ‘Zero Emission HGV and Infrastructure Demonstrator programme’ follows the conclusion of the recent Battery Electric Truck Trial (BETT), where 20 DAF LF Electric urban distribution vehicles were operated by public bodies including the National Health Service (NHS) and Local Authorities. The positive outcome of the trial affirms DAF Trucks’ credentials as a leading manufacturer of electric trucks.

‘Significant opportunity’

Commenting more widely on the DAF’s involvement in the programme, Managing Director at DAF Trucks UK, David Kiss, said: “The Government’s funding represents a significant opportunity to demonstrate and encourage the deployment of battery electric trucks in longer distance operations and at higher weights. Our New Generation DAF XD Electric and XF Electric models are the ideal choice for fleets, with operational capabilities up to the maximum 42-tonne GCW allowed for zero emission five-axle combinations in the UK. They also offer an up to 500 km single charge range, and with 325 kW fast charging, even a 1.000 km per day operation is possible.”

SOURCE: DAF