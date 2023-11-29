Dacia reveals all-new Duster

Dacia presents the third generation Duster – the next chapter in the iconic best-seller’s story

The All-New Dacia Duster opens the next chapter in the story of a model that has grown into a standard-setter in its market. It is an all-round icon, encapsulating everything the Dacia brand stands for: ‘Robust and Outdoor’, ‘Essential but Cool’, and ‘Eco-Smart’. Duster was born in 2010, overhauled for the first time in 2017, and rose to the top by rewriting the SUV rulebook.

Duster is a proven success story. In its 13-year-long career, it has been awarded more than 40 accolades, production stands at 2.2 million units and counting, and it is steadily increasing in popularity, ranking as Europe’s best-selling SUV across all segments in the retail market in 2022. Around 1,000 Duster SUVs roll off the production lines at Dacia’s plant in Pitesti, Romania, every day – about one every minute!

Stronger and more assertive design

Dacia has reinvented Duster’s design. It still has the striking looks that propelled the previous generations to the top – especially its solid, sturdy SUV character – but pushes them further with Dacia’s new, distinctive design.

David Durand, Dacia Design Director, said: “Before even starting work on All-New Duster’s style, we honed its proportions, to find a strong, balanced posture. When you get the proportions right early on, you don’t need artifices to tweak style later.”

Dacia’s philosophy of providing all the essentials applies to the All-New Duster’s design as much as every other model.

The design team started simply, by looking at the cabin, bonnet and wings. Then they assembled them into the whole car to give the model a modern, well-built style, with deliberately taut, self-confident lines.

The simple shapes and volumes add to the design’s power, including the sharp, vertical face, chamfered wheel-arch guards, large tailgate and side windows reaching seamlessly from bow to stern.

The All-New Duster is shielded with a stylish belt wrapping all the way around it. The side underbody shields connect to the hallmarks, then to the wheel-arches, which in turn connect to the front and rear bumpers, making the All-New Duster more robust and ready for the outdoors than ever.

The All-New Duster’s design is consistent, it moves with the times and combines its adventurous character with a more sustainable edge.

The front and rear skid plates are dyed in the mass , meaning the plastic is already coloured when it is injected to make the part. Not using paint is both good for the environment and for customers, as scrapes and scratches won’t alter the original colour

The side underbody shields, wheel-arch guards, hallmarks, triangles on the front bumper, front and rear skid plates and rear shield tail are made of a sturdy material called Starkle®. Designed by Dacia's engineers and LyondellBasell's chemists, the material, which was unveiled on the Manifesto concept car, is up to 20% recycled. Its composition includes white particles that give it a mottled look, which Dacia decided to flaunt instead of painting

David Durand continues: “We wanted the exterior and interior design to be consistent. The taut and tough style inside makes you feel properly protected.”

This feeling also comes from the high, vertical new dashboard. The shape of the air vents, which resemble the wheel arches, adds to the consistent feel.

Like the outside, the inside comes with all the essentials – meaning the features that serve a purpose. A lot of work went into the ergonomics, including the 10.1-inch centre screen positioned in the driver’s field of view and at a 10° angle towards them. The new automatic transmission controls are particularly driver-friendly. The steering wheel’s flattened surfaces at the top and bottom make it exceedingly comfortable to handle.

David Durand said: “Duster wouldn’t be Duster without a clever and practical interior that makes daily life easier for users. Everything is designed to make you feel at home, front and back”.

Lastly, the new ‘Y-shaped signature’ underscores the link between the All-New Duster’s interior and exterior:

Inside, the surface of the air vents are Y-shaped (and Copper in the Extreme trim), and the Y also appears around the door-panel armrests. The brand name in the middle of the steering wheel has been replaced with the Dacia logo

Outside, the All-New Duster's head and rear lamps are arranged in a Y, and the same shape is visible on the alloy wheels. These are also chrome-free (the way the materials are polished is what gives them their shine)

David Durand said: “We wanted to make the All-New Duster’s design more attractive than ever, by making the style even more quintessentially Duster and Dacia, by vigorously and proudly reasserting our values: ‘Robust and Outdoor’, ‘Essential but Cool’, and ‘Eco-Smart’.”

The CMF-B platform boosts performance

The All-New Duster is built on the CMF-B platform, which plays a central role in Dacia’s industrial strategy. This competitive and extremely flexible platform was first used on the latest Sandero and Logan models, then on Jogger. It provides all the versatility Dacia needs to optimally deploy its ambitious product plan.

On the CMF-B platform, the All-New Duster has more space for passengers and luggage than the previous generation, yet is only fractionally longer overall. The platform’s advanced engineering also reduces vibration and noise from the road, enhancing driver comfort. It provides a quantum leap in driving pleasure with an unmatched connection to the road.

The CMF-B platform has also embarked the All-New Duster on its journey to electrification as it can accommodate powertrains using mild-hybrid and full-hybrid technologies.

Patrice Lévy Bencheton, Dacia VP Product Performance, explains: “The new CMF-B platform is a key asset to develop the Dacia line-up both today and tomorrow. We can see all its potential on the All-New Duster. It houses high-efficiency electrified powertrains, significantly enhances performance across the board and keeps the appeal and accessibility that have made it a hit.”

Robust and outdoor: the all-new Duster is bolder than ever

The All-New Duster’s off-road capabilities are unparalleled in the non-expert 4×4 market (“non-expert” meaning 4×4 vehicles without close-ratio transmissions), so fans of the outdoors can enjoy it without worry.

Enhanced all-terrain capabilities with the 4×4 version

All-New Duster is available with 4×4 Terrain Control transmission, which includes five driving settings:

Auto: the transmission automatically distributes power between the front and rear axle according to wheel grip and speed Snow: optimises trajectory on slippery roads with specific ESC and anti-skid settings Mud / Sand: for unsteady terrain Off-Road: top performance on tough terrain. Very similar to the current Duster’s 4×4 Lock mode but with the added advantage of automatically and optimally distributing torque to the front and rear wheels according to grip and speed Eco: optimises fuel consumption by regulating air conditioning and the vehicle’s performance. It optimises distribution of torque to the front and rear axles to the maximum possible extent to limit fuel consumption while adapting to the road’s grip

The All-New Duster’s ground clearance is 217 mm (measurement between axles) in the 4×4 version, the highest on the market.

With up to 31° at the front and 36° at the rear (4×4 versions), the approach and departure angles allow it to clear even more obstacles. It has a 24° for the ventral angle.

The All-New Duster features downhill speed control, which is especially useful on rough terrain and steep slopes. The system principally actuates the brakes to keep the vehicle’s speed under control (based on the driver’s input) at between 0 and 30 km/h. It kicks in regardless of the selected gear (including reverse) so the driver can ignore the accelerator and brake pedal and focus on steering.

A new All Road Info system is introduced with a variety of useful information displayed on the 10.1-inch centre screen during off-road driving. Information includes:

Lateral tilt

Uphill and downhill pitch

Power distribution to the front and rear axles (4×4 version)

Extra-heavy-duty shielding and materials

Exterior : the entire area around the body is now protected from light bumps and scratches. The flank shields connect to the wheel-arch guards and front and rear bumpers, forming a protective belt. The large skid plates under the bumpers protect the underbody

: the entire area around the body is now protected from light bumps and scratches. The flank shields connect to the wheel-arch guards and front and rear bumpers, forming a protective belt. The large skid plates under the bumpers protect the underbody Interior: the cabin is heavy-duty. This is especially apparent in the Extreme trim, coming as standard, which comes with washable TEP MicroCloud upholstery, and rubber mats in the front, rear and boot. The mats are 20% recycled

Tougher materials

As mentioned, by dyeing the front and rear skid plates in the mass, the plastic is already coloured when it is injected to make the part. The colour, therefore, is unalterable (unlike paint). Inevitable scrapes and scratches may leave marks, but they will be practically invisible, as they will not alter the colour.

The shields around the car are made of Starkle®, a new material created by Dacia’s engineers. It is not painted, so scrapes and scratches will not leave conspicuous marks.

The All-New Duster also introduces more InNature accessories:

Sleep Pack , first introduced on the Jogger, will now also be available for the All-New Duster. A bespoke design for the All-New Duster, it is a simple, removable and affordable 3-in-1 box containing a double bed that folds out in less than two minutes, a tray table and storage space. The Sleep Pack measures 1.90 metres long and up to 1.30 metres wide

, first introduced on the Jogger, will now also be available for the All-New Duster. A bespoke design for the All-New Duster, it is a simple, removable and affordable 3-in-1 box containing a double bed that folds out in less than two minutes, a tray table and storage space. The Sleep Pack measures 1.90 metres long and up to 1.30 metres wide A new roof rack, which is extremely handy for outdoor activities and can hold up to 80 kg (maximum dynamic weight). It fastens effortlessly onto the modular roof bars in the transverse position, or to aftermarket roof bars.

Eco-smart: more sustainable and as affordable as ever

True to Dacia’s values, the All-New Duster provides an affordable alternative for more sustainable driving, combining new hybrid powertrains and more recycled materials.

New hybrid powertrains

All-New Dacia Duster HYBRID 140 : This powertrain, which Dacia adopted for Jogger in early 2023, is now available with All-New Duster. It is built with technologies that Renault Group has tried and tested, and comprises a 4-cylinder, 1.6-litre, 94 hp petrol engine, two electric motors (a 49 hp powerplant and a high-voltage starter generator), and an electric automatic gearbox (with 4 engine ratios and 2 motor ratios). This combined technology is possible because the system is clutchless. The regenerative braking, the 1.2 kWh (230 V) battery’s high energy recovery capacity and the gearbox’s efficiency make it possible to drive in all-electric mode up to 80% of the time in cities, which reduces consumption by 20% (mixed cycle) to 40% (urban cycle). The engine always starts with electric power.

All-New Dacia Duster TCe 130 : This is the first time Dacia has used this powertrain, which provides an initial degree of electrification. It combines a new-generation 3-cylinder, 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine using the Miller cycle (reduced pump losses optimise efficiency) and a 48 V mild hybrid motor. This motor aids the internal combustion engine when the car starts or accelerates, reducing average consumption and CO 2 emissions by about 10% compared to an internal combustion engine with equivalent power. It also provides more power during acceleration than the existing TCe 130 model, making the vehicle more responsive and smoother to drive. The regenerative braking system charges the 0.9 kWh battery without making a noticeable difference for the driver. The TCe 130 powertrain is available with a 6-speed manual gearbox in the 4×2 and 4×4 versions.

All-New Dacia Duster TCe 100 Bi-Fuel: Dacia, the unchallenged LPG leader in Europe, is the only carmaker to provide a dual fuel (petrol and LPG) option on all its internal-combustion models, under the Bi-Fuel label. The All-New Duster comes with this built-in tried and tested technology that guarantees safety and reliability. When running on LPG, the All-New Duster TCe 100 Bi-Fuel on average releases 10% less CO 2 than a comparable petrol engine. It can drive up to 1,300 km (WLTP) with its two tanks holding 100 litres between them – 50 litres of petrol and 50 litres of LPG (the latter is under the boot floor, so it does not affect cargo capacity). A button built seamlessly into the dashboard switches the engine from one fuel to the other instantly and imperceptibly.

More sustainable materials

All-New Duster is the first production model to use Starkle®, a new material invented by Dacia’s engineers. It is 20% reused polypropylene and entirely paint-free, meaning the carbon footprint from its production process is smaller. The side underbody shields, wheel-arch guards, hallmarks, triangles on the front bumper, (add-on) front and rear skid plates and rear shield tail are made of Starkle®. And making the front and rear skid plates with a dyed-in-the-mass material also limits the amount of paint used in the process.

Overall, roughly 20%* of the plastic in All-New Duster is recycled , which is considerably more than the usual ratio in the segment and an 8-point gain on the previous generation

, which is considerably more than the usual ratio in the segment and an 8-point gain on the previous generation Dacia has decided to stop using leather and decorative chrome in all its models, in both cases for environmental reasons

The user manual is smaller, to use less paper. The full version is available online, from the MyDacia application

* In the polymer category as proposed in the future regulation on end-of-life vehicles (ELV)

The all-new Duster continues to deliver unrivalled value

The All-New Duster will continue to fulfil Dacia's value-for-money pledge . It will combine the most affordable prices in its segment with a larger passenger compartment than ever before into the best bargain on the market

It will feature more technology , including a new 7-inch digital dashboard, new 10.1-inch centre touchscreen and new infotainment system

, including a new 7-inch digital dashboard, new 10.1-inch centre touchscreen and new infotainment system The All-New Duster will be smarter than ever, with modular roof bars and the introduction of the clever Dacia YouClip accessory system

Essential but cool: more technology and more good thinking

The All-New Duster illustrates Dacia’s philosophy for technological progress. It must be sound, smart, affordable and make life easier for its users.

A more digital and more connected interior

A new infotainment system with a 10.1-inch centre touchscreen is included as standard in the Expression and up, and available with both multimedia systems from Duster, namely Media Display and Media Nav Live:

Media Display , which will be factory-built into the All-New Duster Expression models, includes four speakers and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity

, which will be factory-built into the All-New Duster Expression models, includes four speakers and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity Media Nav Live, which will come as standard in Journey and Extreme models, includes all the above plus a connected navigation system providing real-time traffic updates and a six-speaker Arkamys 3D Sound System

Media Control, featured in the Essential trim, is a complete infotainment system you can control from the steering wheel. It displays media-related information on a 3.5-inch screen next to the analogue cluster on the dashboard. It has four speakers, a Bluetooth connection, a USB port and a smartphone stand built into the dashboard. When you connect it to the free Dacia Media Control app, you can control the radio, other media and several other features from your smartphone screen.

Native connectivity meeting new European GSR2 requirements and, in the vehicles with Media Display and Media Nav Live, provides even more connected services including:

Firmware Over The Air (FOTA) so you don’t need to visit the Retailer Network for software updates

(FOTA) so you don’t need to visit the Retailer Network for software updates Connected maintenance, which you can check on the MyDacia smartphone application

The All-New Duster is the first to feature a 7-inch customisable colour digital dashboard, where the driver can display the information they find most useful in the layout they prefer. This digital dashboard comes as standard with Expression trim and up.

The versions with Media Display and Media Nav Live also include two USB-C ports at the front and two at the back, to power up to four devices. All these ports are backlit.

All trim levels feature a dedicated phone slot. Versions equipped with Media Display and Media Nav Live feature a YouClip smartphone holder, two USB-C sockets at the front and two at the rear to power up to four devices.

There is a wireless smartphone charger in the centre console, within reach for both passengers at the front. It comes as standard in all upper trim levels.

New driver assistance systems

Cruise control/Speed limiter is now standard on all trims. Automatic low-beam headlights are available in all trims. Moreover, automatic switching between low-beam and high-beam headlights comes as standard in All-New Duster Extreme and Journey models.

New driver assistance systems, added to All-New Duster to meet the latest European safety requirements, such as automatic emergency braking (in urban and suburban areas, including detection of other cars, pedestrians, bicycles and motorbikes), traffic sign recognition and speeding alert, rear parking assist, emergency stop signal, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, driver attention alert, and emergency calls (eCall). And, to make its customers’ life easier, Dacia is adding a clever button, My Safety, for drivers to quickly configure their favourite driver assistance systems.

Optimised comfort

All-New Duster provides the best value for money in its segment. Switching to the CMF-B platform has opened up more space inside – especially width at the front and legroom at the back (+30mm). Its boot floor is lower, and its boot opening is wider and higher. The boot itself is also wider and higher, providing up to 6% extra space (472 litres under the parcel tray in the All-New Duster 4×2).

As comfort starts with a completely stress-free driver, the All-New Duster comes with a variety of amenities to make life easier. An electric parking brake is included from Expression trim, and the Extreme and Journey trims by default come with door mirrors with electric adjusting and folding mechanism. As it is readier than ever to tackle the harshest conditions, the All-New Duster can is also available with a heated steering wheel and a de-icing system in the windscreen.

Dacia’s engineers invented YouClip, a simple and practical system to hold several accessories in specific areas in the passenger compartment and hold them tight. The All-New Duster comes with three (in the Essential trim) or five YouClip grips throughout the car.

They can hold a tablet stand, a storage pouch, a smartphone stand with an induction charger, or a “3 in 1” (cupholder, bag hook and movable light). This ingenious 3-in-1 system is factory-built into Duster Extreme, and all YouClip-compatible accessories are available from the Dacia Retailer Network.

A simple range with everything you need

Today, about 70% of Duster customers opt for the higher-end trims. Accordingly, the All-New Duster line-up now has three tiers. These are, Essential, Expression, and a new choice between two distinct yet complementary top trims – Extreme, for fans of the outdoors and an intense driving experience, and Journey, for those who prefer low-key elegance and comfort. Both the latter will be available at similar prices.

Key standard equipment and features include:

Duster Essential : media control, fixed roof bars, six airbags, rear parking sensors and more.

: media control, fixed roof bars, six airbags, rear parking sensors and more. Duster Expression : same as Essential + 17-inch alloy wheels, 7-inch digital dashboard, 10.1-inch centre touchscreen with Media Display infotainment system and Apple CarPlay / Android Auto wireless replication, reversing camera and more.

: same as Essential + 17-inch alloy wheels, 7-inch digital dashboard, 10.1-inch centre touchscreen with Media Display infotainment system and Apple CarPlay / Android Auto wireless replication, reversing camera and more. Duster Extreme : same as Essential + modular roof bars, washable TEP MicroCloud upholstery, rubber floor and boot mats, automatic air conditioning, Media Nav Live infotainment system with connected navigation, hands-free keycard, electric door mirrors, YouClip 3-in-1 system, Copper Brown decorative touches inside and out, and more.

: same as Essential + modular roof bars, washable TEP MicroCloud upholstery, rubber floor and boot mats, automatic air conditioning, Media Nav Live infotainment system with connected navigation, hands-free keycard, electric door mirrors, YouClip 3-in-1 system, Copper Brown decorative touches inside and out, and more. Duster Journey: same as Essential + 18-inch alloy wheels, fog lights, automatic air conditioning, hands-free keycard, electric parking brake, wireless smartphone charger, Media Nav Live infotainment system with connected navigation, 6-speaker Arkamys 3D Sound System, and more.

SOURCE: Dacia