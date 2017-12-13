Dacia duster commercial wins ‘best 4×4 van’ for third consecutive year in what van? Awards 2018

The Dacia Duster Commercial 4×4 has retained its grip on the Best 4×4 Van category at the What Van? Awards 2018, winning the honour for the third consecutive year at a presentation ceremony held in London this afternoon.

Based on the Dacia Duster – the most affordable new SUV in the UK – the Duster Commercial 4×4 once again took the title after impressing the expert judging panel with its rugged go-anywhere capability and unrivalled value. Combining the driveability and comfort of an award-winning SUV with a 1,604-litre maximum load capacity and the low P11D cost and other financial benefits of being classified as an LCV, the Duster Commercial is the perfect vehicle for those who need a spacious working vehicle that can venture off-road when required.

James Dallas, Editor, What Van? said: “The Dacia Duster 4×4 is great value for money, drives well on the road and is a good option for customers in rural areas, such as farmers, vets, utility companies or park rangers who regularly need to venture off the beaten track into terrain that may prove inaccessible to most small or light vans.”

On the Duster Commercial 4×4 winning the award for the third year in a row, Louise O’Sullivan, Head of Dacia UK, said: “It’s fantastic to see the Duster Commercial retain its crown and especially when it’s competing against much more expensive rivals. The win underlines how Dacia is not only out in front when it comes to providing passenger car buyers with an award-winning ‘no-nonsense’ product, but is also doing the same for cost-conscious LCV customers who need a vehicle that’s dependable and highly capable on and off-road.”

The Dacia Duster Commercial 4×4 has a flat load area in lieu of rear seats and a payload of 550kg. Available in two different trim levels – Ambiance and Lauréate – the Duster Commercial 4×4 receives Bluetooth connectivity, electric front windows and a heated rear screen even on entry-level versions. The Lauréate version adds features such as cruise control, leather steering wheel, alloy wheels, air conditioning and electric heated door mirrors.

The Duster Commercial is offered with one business-oriented diesel engine – the dCi 110 unit, the best-selling Groupe Renault diesel powertrain, either as a 4×2 or a robust, go-anywhere 4×4. The 4×2 dCi 110 returns up to 64.2mpg (NEDC Combined), with CO2 emissions as low as 115 g/km and is available from £10,095 (excluding VAT) for the Ambiance entry-level trim. Meanwhile, the 4×4 dCi 110 returns up to 60.1mpg (NEDC Combined), with CO2 emissions as low as 123 g/km and is available from £11,795 (excluding VAT) for the Ambiance trim.

Dacia offers a comprehensive selection of low-priced option packs to help owners secure payloads and protect their vehicle during a life of hard work. There is a choice of steel or mesh bulkheads between the passenger and cargo areas; privacy film for the tailgate window and mudguards.

The What Van? Awards are decided by the expert editorial panel of What Van? magazine, calling on their combined decades of experience in the light commercial vehicle industry. They seek to reward the best products, companies and services in the industry for their ability to make life easier, cleaner, safer and more efficient for light commercial vehicle operators in the UK.

