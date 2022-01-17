Dacia accelerates into the top three of 2021 European retail sales for the first time ever

DACIA grew by 3% in 2021, with sales reaching 537,095, in a market tainted by the pandemic and the electronic component crisis

The brand experienced strong growth in the passenger car market for private customers where it reached a record-breaking market share of 6.2%, resulting in DACIA placing in the top three of European retail sales for the first time ever

This result is driven by the successful new generations of DACIA Sandero (over 226,000 units sold across the Sandero range) and DACIA Duster (more than 186,000 units)

Sandero has remained Europe’s best-selling retail model every year since 2017, while Duster has been Europe’s best-selling retail SUV since 2018

With sales starting in March, DACIA Spring (27,876 units sold) is already a front-runner in the EV market. Orders have reached over 46,000 units in just nine months

DACIA’s attractiveness is recognised with conquest and loyalty rates that remain very high in 2021. This trend is set to continue in 2022 with the expansion of the product line-up and first-quarter commercial launch of All-New Jogger, a seven-seat family vehicle

Increasing volumes and market shares

Up 3.1% compared to the last year, DACIA volumes reached 537,095 units in 2021 in a stable market, despite setbacks caused by the pandemic and the electronic components crisis. DACIA’s full-scope market share increased by 0.1 points, at 3.5%.

DACIA’s growth can be largely attributed to the popularity of its new range with retail customers. In 2021, DACIA’s European market share for retail sales of passenger cars reached a record-breaking 6.2%, for the first time earning the title of the third most sold brand in Europe on this channel.

DACIA is the leading private VP brand in France and Romania and in the Top5 in 9 other European markets (Italy, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Austria, Poland, Czech Rep. Hungary and Croatia). In Germany, the brand joins the Top10 and DACIA maintains its leadership in Morocco.

The retail performance builds on the successful new generations of DACIA Sandero and DACIA Duster.

DACIA Sandero has 226,825 sales in 2021, with nearly 90% of these volumes achieved by the third generation of the model. In 2021 DACIA Sandero remains the leader in the European retail customer market for the fifth consecutive year. In some countries, Sandero is also the best-selling car across all customer channels, making it Europe’s second best-selling vehicle.

DACIA Duster is following a similar successful direction as it remains the best-selling SUV with retail customers since 2018. With 186,001 units sold in 2021, Duster reaches more than 2 million sales since its launch in 2010.

With sales starting in March, the introduction of DACIA Spring to the EV market has been a resounding success, with 27,876 units sold and more than 46,000 orders registered by the end of 2021. Designed to make electric cars as accessible as possible for daily usage, Spring has since become a benchmark vehicle in many markets, with 80% of Spring customers new to the brand.

A range with high level mix

Designed around customer-driven essential features, the DACIA range draws more and more customers to choose the most equipped versions: 90% of DACIA Spring customers opted for the Comfort Plus line, 70% of Sandero vehicles were sold as Stepway models, while 60% of Duster customers chose the Prestige finish.

This enthusiasm for the most equipped models is supported with a new-customer conquest rate of 60% (from outside Renault Group). At the same time, 75% of the DACIA customers renew their car with a model from one of the Renault Group brands.

A positive forecast for 2022

2022 will see DACIA Jogger join the ranks of the brand’s already successful line-up. As a reinvented 7-seat family car, Jogger will meet the needs of customers looking for comfort, spaciousness, and modularity.

DACIA’s strategic plan will continue to roll out throughout 2022, with the implementation of the new brand identity across, both in the network (from the first half of the year) and on the products range (at the end of the year).

2021 world-wide volumes: 537 095

“Today, DACIA is a true growth driver for Renault Group. 60% of DACIA buyers are from outside of Renault Group and 75% of DACIA owners choose to stay with a Renault Group vehicle when renewing their car,” states Denis Le Vot, Dacia & LADA CEO.

“This success is primarily due to the excitement shown by customers as they opt for the most equipped versions of all our models. The increase in both market share and volumes is proof that DACIA is winning over an ever-larger customer base. In 2022, DACIA enters a new chapter as the brand continues to roll-out its strategic plan with the commercial launch of Jogger and the outcome of the new brand identity project.”

SOURCE: Dacia