Cupra DarkRebel ready for the next stage of its evolution: from the digital to the physical world

Designed in collaboration with the CUPRA Tribe through the brand’s immersive Hyper Configurator

The CUPRA DarkRebel is a car that pushes the boundaries of design, performance and even questions the way that cars will be designed and created in future for the new generations.

The CUPRA DarkRebel takes a step closer to the physical world as the possibility to influence the physical version through the vehicle’s Hyper Configurator comes to an end. At the Exponential Impulse event in Berlin, the world heard our call to action and responded in their thousands.

More than 270,000 CUPRA configurations from the CUPRA Tribe including brand ambassadors like Alexia Putellas, Marc ter Stegen, Ansu Fati and Daniel Brühl used the immersive virtual tool to help shape the features of the CUPRA DarkRebel, the brand’s first showcar created in the boundless possibilities of Metahype, CUPRA’s space in the Metaverse. The thousands of pieces of configuration data will be injected into the CUPRA DarkRebel’s final physical design.

“The CUPRA DarkRebel is the latest provocation of the brand, created without the boundaries of the real world. This showcar has been created for the next generation, designed by a Tribe, not an individual, it’s a rebel with a purpose, showing that electric cars can be sexy, emotional, and shocking” said Wayne Griffiths, CEO of CUPRA. “I believe that CUPRA is pure obsession. It is a brand made from people fascinated with what they do. The DarkRebel is proof of this passion taken to the limits”.

Users from all over the world pushed their creativity, influencing the final design of the CUPRA DarkRebel. The top two countries with the most configurations are Spain and Germany, with Mexico and Turkey in the top ten.

In the Hyper Configurator, users could choose between three environments – the Exponential square, Exponential cube, and Exponential infinite, where they could create their very own CUPRA DarkRebel. The CUPRA Tribe were drawn towards the Exponential square configuration, where, inspired by natural elements such as minerals and stones, CUPRA’s raw textures and earthy colours.

The Hyper Configurator pulled people into the experience, with 74% of users using mobile devices – a clear indication that the DarkRebel will be a car designed by and for the new generation.

The Hyper Configurator to create a uniquely personalized CUPRA DarkRebel remains open for the whole CUPRA Tribe.

SOURCE: SEAT