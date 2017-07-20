Cummins expands role of vice president Carole Casto to include leadership of marketing communications

Today, Cummins Inc. announced that, effective immediately, Vice President Carole Casto will lead Marketing Communications in addition to her Corporate Communications responsibilities.

“No one is more capable of driving alignment on our external messaging and elevating our global brand than Carole,” said Chief Administrative Officer, Marya Rose, to whom Casto will continue to report. “Cummins is at a pivotal juncture, and it is critical to ensure that we are communicating as effectively as possible to all our key stakeholders. Doing this well will have a significant impact on the company’s performance, especially as we continue to grow and bring new technologies and solutions to our customers.”

Casto has been with Cummins for 14 years, serving in a variety of roles. Currently, she leads Corporate Communications where she oversees our global communication strategy, executive speech writing, crisis communications, digital, visual and internal communications and external communications.

By adding Marketing Communications to her portfolio, Casto will oversee teams who are responsible for helping the business segments achieve their financial and sales goals by developing and executing integrated marketing plans, implementing product launches, developing marketing materials, serving as resources for the sales and account teams and representing Cummins at global trade shows and industry events.

Prior to her communications leadership role, Casto was a key member of Cummins’ Corporate Responsibility team, leading the company’s community engagement efforts globally. Prior to that, Casto who is Six Sigma Black Belt, led Corporate Quality for three years.

Casto believes community service is important and currently serves on the Executive Committee of the Indianapolis Chamber of Commerce and as a Board Member of the Indiana Economic Club. Casto resides in Indianapolis with her husband, Bill Barnhorst, and their son.

