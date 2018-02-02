Cummins awards Jacobs Vehicle Systems with Category Partnership

Jacobs Vehicle Systems®, the world’s leading manufacturer of diesel and natural gas engine retarding systems and valve actuation mechanisms, has been honored by Cummins Inc. with the Category Partnership Award.

During a recent joint-leadership meeting, Cummins Inc. presented Jacobs Vehicle Systems (Jacobs®) with the Category Partner Award to recognize Jacobs as a world leader in engine braking technology.

“In 1961, our first engine brake sold was for the Cummins NH engine,” said Dennis Gallagher, President of Jacobs Vehicle Systems. “Since then, we have collaborated with Cummins to deliver innovative products that bring high performance, quality, and reliability to the fleet owners and truckers who rely on our products. We proudly accept this award and look forward to continuing our relationship with Cummins in the future.”

For over five decades, Jacobs has partnered with Cummins Inc. to deliver industry-leading valvetrain technologies for on- and off-highway vehicles. Domestically, Jacobs designs and manufactures engine brakes for Cummins Inc. for the ISL, ISX-12, and ISM engines as well as the ISX-15/X15 platform which offers the highest performance of any engine brake in North America. Across the globe, Jacobs Engine Brakes® are installed in the Cummins ISZ, ISM, and ISL engines in China and the ISL engine in India, Brazil, and Europe. In addition, aftermarket up-fit kits continue to be produced for legacy engine platforms.

