Cummins announces fourth quarter and full year 2017 results

Feb. 6, 2018– Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) today reported results for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Fourth quarter revenues of $5.5 billion increased 22 percent from the same quarter in 2016. Strong demand for trucks, construction and mining equipment drove the majority of the revenue increase. Sales in North America and international markets both increased by 22 percent.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in the fourth quarter were $620 million, or 11.3 percent of sales, up from $526 millionor 11.7 percent of sales a year ago. EBIT was negatively impacted by $39 million as a result of charges incurred by unconsolidated joint ventures related to U.S. tax reform. Excluding the impact of tax reform, EBIT for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $659 million or 12.0 percent of sales.

Net income attributable to Cummins in the fourth quarter was a net loss of $274 million (a loss of $1.65 per diluted share), compared to net income of $378 million ($2.25 per diluted share). Fourth quarter net income included $777 million in one-time charges related to tax reform. Excluding the tax reform impact, net income attributable to Cummins in the fourth quarter was $503 million ($3.03 per diluted share), reflecting a 19.5 percent tax rate.

Revenues for the full year 2017 were $20.4 billion, 17 percent higher than 2016. Revenues in North America increased 15 percent and international sales increased 19 percent.

EBIT for the year was $2.4 billion or 12.0 percent of sales, or 12.2 percent of sales excluding charges related to tax reform. This compares to $2.0 billion or 11.4 percent of sales in 2016.

Net income attributable to Cummins for the full year was $999 million ($5.97 per diluted share), compared to $1.4 billion ($8.23 per diluted share) in 2016. Excluding charges totaling $777 million in connection with tax reform, full year net income attributable to Cummins was $1.8 billion ($10.62 per diluted share), with a full year tax rate of 24.5 percent.

“The Company delivered strong growth, solid profitability and record operating cash flow in 2017,” said Chairman and CEO Tom Linebarger. “We expect demand to remain strong in many of our core markets in 2018 and profitability to improve as a result of higher sales and continued execution of our cost reduction initiatives. The Company again plans to return at least 50 percent of Operating Cash Flow to shareholders in 2018.”

Based on the current forecast, Cummins expects full year 2018 revenues to be up 4 to 8 percent, and Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) to be in the range of 15.8 to 16.2 percent of sales. EBITDA for the full year 2017 was 15.0 percent of sales, excluding the impact of US tax reform.

2017 Highlights:

The Company returned $1.2 billion or 51 percent of Operating Cash Flow to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases

Cummins and Eaton (NYSE:ETN) partnered to form the Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies joint venture which will capitalize on the secular shift to more automated transmissions in commercial vehicle markets

The company announced a new electrified power partnership with GILLIG LLC to integrate and optimize new battery electric technology offered by Cummins that will soon power GILLIG zero-emissions transit buses

Cummins was named to Ethisphere’s 2017 list of World’s Most Ethical Companies for a 10th consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute

DiversityInc named Cummins one of the Top 50 Companies for Diversity for the eleventh consecutive year. Cummins ranked No. 21 on the 2017 annual list, which included more than 1,000 participating companies

Cummins was one of a select number of companies named to the North American Index of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, a leading independent organization measuring corporate sustainability in the world

1 Generally Accepted Accounting Principles

Fourth quarter 2017 detail

Engine Segment

Sales – $2.3 billion, up 16 percent

Segment EBIT – $224 million, or 9.8 percent of sales, compared to $194 million or 9.9 percent of sales

Segment EBIT was negatively impacted by $23 million as a result of charges recorded by unconsolidated joint ventures related to recent U.S. tax reform

On-highway revenues increased 14 percent, and off-highway revenues increased 27 percent primarily due to increased global demand in truck and constructions markets

Distribution Segment

Sales – $1.9 billion, up 16 percent

Segment EBIT – $97 million, or 5.0 percent of sales, compared to $122 million or 7.3 percent of sales

Segment EBIT was negatively impacted by $4 million as a result of charges recorded by unconsolidated joint ventures related to recent U.S. tax reform

Revenues in North America increased by 21 percent and in international markets by 7 percent

Components Segment

Sales – $1.6 billion, up 32 percent

Segment EBIT – $168 million, or 10.8 percent of sales, compared to $140 million or 11.9 percent of sales

Segment EBIT was negatively impacted by $12 million as result of charges recorded by unconsolidated joint ventures related to recent U.S. tax reform

The Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission joint venture recorded sales of $95 million and an EBIT loss of $14 million in the fourth quarter

Revenues in North America increased by 35 percent, and international sales grew by 30 percent due to higher commercial truck production in North America and China as well as additional content in India with the introduction of Bharat Stage IV in 2017

Power Systems Segment

Sales – $1.1 billion, up 18 percent

Segment EBIT – $95 million, or 8.6 percent of sales, compared to $68 million, or 7.3 percent of sales

Increased demand in mining, oil and gas and power generation markets drove the growth in sales

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.