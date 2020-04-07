Covid-19: Fondation PSA provides exceptional support to “All United Against Coronavirus” alliance of Fondation de France, AP-HP and Institut Pasteur

“The health crisis we are going through has shown the essential role of mobility in meeting the essential needs of populations: access to healthcare, medicine, hygiene products and food. The Covid-19 health crisis affects us all directly, and hits the most fragile and isolated people even harder. Faced with the extent of needs for solidarity mobility expressed by a large number of associations, Fondation PSA has chosen to contribute to this dedicated national fund. Its Committee of Experts ensures, on a daily basis, the fairest and most efficient distribution of funds between the various associations. ” said Karine Hillaireau, General Delegate of Fondation PSA.

“In front of the many challenges we face and those that we will all have to face in the coming weeks and months, one conviction is certain: never in our modern history have we needed mutual aid and solidarity so much. The help provided by Fondation PSA is very precious in this respect. “Axelle Davezac, Managing Director of Fondation de France, points out.

The Board of Directors of Fondation PSA met in extraordinary session on Thursday, April 2. It decided to redirect all the funds earmarked for its 2020 calls for projects to the benefit of emergency solidarity mobility solutions in favor of:

The mobility of healthcare professionals and caregivers to the sick, including home help for the elderly or disabled,

The distribution of food, health and hygiene products for people in precarious or isolated situations,

Support for the mobility of structures of general interest that carry out actions in areas of activity essential to the life of the nation, in this period of health crisis, particularly to maintain the mobility of the most fragile in rural areas.

SOURCE: Groupe PSA