Schaeffler: Rear-axle steering: Successful production start for German OEM and new series orders with increased vertical integration

Successful series launch for the intelligent steering system from the Powertrain & Chassis division at the German car manufacturer in the first quarter

Another successful production start for Schaeffler’s rear-axle steering system: Production of the mechatronic steering system for an international German automobile manufacturer has been running at the Schaeffler plant in Kysuce, Slovakia, since the first quarter of 2025. “With the rear-axle steering system, Schaeffler has a strong product for the mobility requirements of tomorrow: Another production start a few months ago, as well as new orders for the steering system, clearly demonstrate that innovative chassis technologies are playing an increasingly important role for Schaeffler on its path to becoming a leading ‘Motion Technology Company,'” says Matthias Zink, Chief Executive Officer of Powertrain & Chassis at Schaeffler AG.

Customer-focused product development and manufacturing

“With more than 250 locations in 55 countries, we ensure that we develop and manufacture our products close to our customers. With this strategy, we are also driving the growth of our innovative chassis portfolio,” emphasizes Matthias Zink. For the rear-axle steering system alone, product variants for seven vehicles from various manufacturers are currently being developed at three plants in different regions: Europe, China, and the Americas. The company has already received six additional vehicle nominations for the mechatronic steering system through 2027. Schaeffler’s innovative product has been in series production since the end of 2022, and customers include automobile manufacturers worldwide.

Greater vertical integration:

Schaeffler’s Powertrain & Chassis division is benefiting significantly from the expanded, complementary product portfolio resulting from last year’s merger of Schaeffler and Vitesco Technologies. “The acquired expertise in electronics and sensor technology, as well as the increased vertical integration through additional components, shortens development cycles and strengthens our systems expertise,” says Clément Feltz, Head of the Chassis Systems business division at Schaeffler. A prime example of increased vertical integration is the rear-axle steering system: With the integrated inductive position sensor and a proprietary Powerpack solution, Schaeffler’s internal value creation is increasing.

Compact design with high efficiency.

The compact design of the rear-axle steering system is based on two central systems: the precision mechanics with a planetary roller screw drive, and the power pack with electronics, electric motor, and software. “With the planetary roller screw drive, which converts the rotary motion of the electric motor into steering movements of the push rod with very low friction and high efficiency, the Schaeffler rear-axle steering system has a unique technological selling point compared to the competition,” explains Clément Feltz.

The highly complex mechatronic steering system increases agility in curves as well as the vehicle’s stability and safety at high speeds. A significantly reduced turning circle enables better maneuvering, for example, when maneuvering in tight spaces or parking.

Award-winning steering system

The North American trade press also recently recognized the chassis product: In April, Schaeffler received the 2025 Automotive News PACE Award for its highly efficient rear-axle steering system. For 30 years, this award has honored automotive suppliers who are leaders in innovation, technological advancement, and corporate performance.

Exhibited at the IAA Mobility 2025:

Schaeffler will also be showcasing its rear-axle steering system and other chassis innovations at the IAA MOBILITY 2025 at the Munich Trade Fair Center. Under the motto “The Motion Technology Company,” the company will be presenting its expanded and innovative portfolio of software, electrification, powertrain, chassis, and body solutions for automotive applications at the IAA Summit from September 9 to 12 in Hall B3, Booth B40.

SOURCE: Schaeffler