JLR makes industry first commitment to introduce tyres made from renewable materials on its luxury vehicles

JLR will be the first in the industry to introduce newly developed tyres containing more than 70% renewable and recycled materials such as silica from rice husks and plant‑based resins, at scale.

Combining materials with reduced environmental impact without compromise on quality and performance standards for its clients, the new tyres will be available this year as standard on select New Range Rover models where a 22″ wheel is specified, ahead of a wider roll‑out and aim to expand across its other brands.

Developed with global tyre manufacturer Pirelli specifically for JLR, the new P Zero tyre contains silica, used to enhance wet performance in tyres, sourced from rice husks, a natural by‑product of rice milling. Fossil‑based polymers and resins, used to help optimise the balance between dry and wet performance, have been replaced with plant‑based alternatives such as agricultural by‑products or used cooking oils.

The tyres also contain recycled materials, reducing reliance on primary source material to help alleviate resource consumption. Carbon black, a crucial filler in rubber compounds used to improve stability, strength, and durability, is recovered from end‑of‑life tyres and recycled steel is used to enhance handling and stability.

Bio‑based and recycled materials are generally more sustainable to obtain, more energy efficient to process, and easier to manage at end‑of‑life than virgin and fossil‑based materials such as synthetic polymers and silica obtained from conventional materials such as quartz sand, yet perform as well, combining environmental responsibility and high‑performance design.

This is another example of how JLR is leading on sustainable design innovation in collaboration with its supply chain partners to deliver at scale, while reducing the environmental impact of our products.

Achieving a more sustainable composition without compromising quality and performance is a challenge because of the complexity of tyre design. But working closely with Pirelli and leveraging both company’s expertise in procurement and engineering, we have been able to deliver this industry first. Reuben Chorley, Sustainable Industrial Operations Director, JLR

The new P Zero tyre also contains FSC™ (Forest Stewardship Council™) ‑ certified natural rubber and is a result of JLR’s on‑going collaboration with Pirelli. In another global first last year, JLR committed to roll‑out FSC™‑certified natural rubber tyres across its portfolio, to help ensure responsible management of natural rubber in its supply chain. Similarly, all bio and recycled materials used will be third party certified to verify quantity and quality. The two companies have a shared vision to increase the use of recycled and bio‑based materials in their products, with an ambition to reach 100% for tyres in the future.

SOURCE: JLR