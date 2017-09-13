Continental Commercial Vehicle Tires establishes dedicated organization for digital solutions

Continental, the technology company and premium tire manufacturer, is restructuring itself for the development and marketing of digital solutions in the Commercial Vehicle Tire business unit. The structure that has already been developed in recent years is now taking on a concrete, organizational form. Michael Neuheisel (45), so far responsible for the development of digital solutions in his role as Director of Marketing, will head the new Digital Solutions for Commercial Vehicle Tires department. Continental is bringing together all relevant functions for digital solutions for tires for trucks, buses and special vehicles in this new organizational unit: from business development to research and development, right up to human resources. The new department supports the creation and further development of digital solutions for commercial vehicle tires worldwide. The new structure came into force on August 1.

Continental Commercial Vehicle Tires helps fleet operators to user their tires for as long and as efficiently as possible. In order to achieve this, transportation companies need intelligent, digital solutions with latest technology for tire management. Andreas Esser, head of the Commercial Vehicle Tires business unit at Continental explains the strategically important decision: “Following the acquisition of Bandvulc last year and the ContiPressureCheck, which was successfully launched on the market in 2013, enlarging the organization for digital solutions is the next step in transforming the Commercial Vehicle Tires business unit into an integrated solutions provider.”