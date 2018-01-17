Cloudera wins 2018 IoT Breakthrough Awards for connected car innovation

Cloudera, Inc., (NYSE: CLDR), the modern platform for machine learning and analytics optimized for the cloud, announced that it has been named a winner of two IoT Breakthrough Awards, the Overall Connected Car Innovation of the Year with Navistarand Connected Car Insurance Solution of the Year with Octo Telematics. Cloudera Enterprise was recognized by this year’s judging panel for empowering their customers, Navistar and Octo, to become data-driven enterprises with innovative solutions that combine data from Internet of Things (IoT) sensors, machine learning, and predictive analytics. The IoT Breakthrough Awards honor the world’s top IoT companies, products, and people for the creativity, hard work, and success of their achievements.

“Hundreds of the world’s largest enterprises are using IoT to innovate and to disrupt their industries,” said Dave Shuman, IoT and manufacturing industry leader at Cloudera. “By intelligently deploying IoT solutions powered by Cloudera, both Navistar and Octo Telematics are blazing trails in developing solutions that create wholly new business models, introduce new products and services, and improve the customer experience.”

Navistar, a leading manufacturer of commercial trucks, buses, defense vehicles, and engines, launched OnCommand Connection, which is a platform-as-a-service that collects over 70 telematics and sensor feeds from more than 375,000 connected trucks to offer real-time monitoring and advanced vehicle diagnostics for its customers. Using Cloudera Enterprise, OnCommand Connection helps customers reduce maintenance cost and vehicle downtime up to 40%, and immediately reduce spending on legacy hardware.

Octo Telematics, a global leader in telematics for insurance companies and vehicle manufacturers, enlisted Cloudera’s help to increase its analytics capabilities to scale with the growing volume of telematics and IoT data from connected vehicles. With Cloudera, Octo can quickly and efficiently ingest, store, process, and analyze the data from more than 175 billion miles of driving and approximately 433,000 severe crashes from 5.3 million connected cars. The enhanced machine learning and analytic capabilities of its custom-made data platform have allowed Octo to transform the auto insurance industry and realize greater business success.

