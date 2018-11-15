Home/News Releases/Automakers News Releases/ Clearly more power and fantastic sound: Audi drivers enthuse over turbo DTM

Clearly more power and fantastic sound: Audi drivers enthuse over turbo DTM For Nico Müller, René Rast and Mike Rockenfeller, Christmas came a little earlier this year: On the racetrack at Estoril, Portugal, the three Audi drivers had their first opportunity to test the new Audi RS 5 DTM, ringing in the turbo era of the DTM. All three climbed out of the cockpit with radiant smiles