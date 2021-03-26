Clean and smooth deliveries with Scania L 320 plug-in hybrid

Swedish transport group, LBC Frakt AB, wants to be in the forefront in the transformation into fossil free transports and invested in a plug-in hybrid distribution truck, a Scania L 320 for clean and smooth city deliveries.

The hybrid truck runs on electricity generated in the company’s own solar plant on its freight terminal roof. The tank is filled with HVO, an organic diesel treated with hydrogen, to bring down CO2 emissions up to 90 percent. The new truck will mainly be transporting beverages and other goods to shops and restaurants in and around the town of Karlstad, located some 250 km north of Gothenburg.

Chairman of the group, Lars Reinholdsson, wants make a serious effort to align with the environmental roadmap 2030 for Swedish transport business:

“We believe that heavy transport is going towards electrification but we want to do our part and act here and now. We have already started with fossil free fuel, like ethanol and HVO in our vehicles, trying to bridge over to electrification. We are planning for a delivery of a fully electric BEV truck later this year.”

Henrik Cassåsen is driving the new hybrid truck most of the time. He is enthusiastic about his new working environment – and is not very keen on sharing it with his fellow drivers:

“On electric drive mode the truck is very, very silent. Since there isn’t much noise around, with just a ticking from the direction indicator and a faint whispering noise from outside, you become much calmer as a person and don’t get so stressed, to put it simply.”

The local municipalities agrees that this creates a win for all stakeholders, especially the town citizens:

“Yes, first we bring down the emissions, which gives us a better air quality in the city – we’ve had some issues with air pollution in Karlstad before – so that is really positive,” says Henrik Lander, Chairman of the Technical- & Real estate board. “Secondly we get a lower noise level, which is also positive, so that we’ll get a more silent city that is nicer to visit. It gives a double effect.”

SOURCE: Scania