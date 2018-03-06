Citroën steps up international expansion

As stated by Linda Jackson today during the press conference at Geneva Motor Show, Citroën is readying to write a new chapter in its international expansion, one that is essential to fulfilling its world growth ambitions. Thus, Citroën will be stepping up activity in Latin America and Eurasia, notably by initiating the local production of the C4 Cactus in Brazil and the New Jumpy in Russia. Moreover, the Brand is moving into major new markets, including Iran, where it will begin assembling and marketing the New C3 this year.

Driven by the success of its renewal in Europe with, in 2017, a sales record for 6 years and gains in market share in both PC and LCVs, Citroën confirms more than ever its global growth ambitions by focusing, in addition to its product offensive, on the acceleration of its international expansion. The objective is to increase to 45% the share of the Brand’s global sales made outside Europe by 2020, compared with 26% in 2017. To that end, alongside its initiative to reconquer the Chinese market with the C5 Aircross SUV and soon the Chinese version of C3 Aircross to be launched in the second half of the year, Citroën is launching an unprecedented commercial offensive in international markets.

LATIN AMERICA: LAUNCH OF THE C4 CACTUS PRODUCED IN PORTO REAL, BRAZIL

Citroën sales in Latin America grew by 14% in 2017. After the second-half 2017 launch of New Citroën Jumpy (LCV) assembly in Uruguay, sold in Argentina and Brazil since last autumn, the Brand aims to step up its sales momentum in Latin America. To that end, Citroën will launch the locally produced (Porto Real, Brazil) C4 Cactus in the first-half of 2018. In line with the Core Model Strategy of Groupe PSA, this new model will be fitted with specific features responding to the expectations of South American customers. It will be sold in the major markets of the region including Brazil and Argentina as well as Uruguay, Paraguay and Colombia.

EURASIA: LAUNCH OF THE NEW JUMPY PRODUCED IN KALUGA, RUSSIA

Citroën posted growth of 33% in Eurasia in 2017. The Brand intends to fully capitalise on this recovery in 2018 with the launch of an offensive in the light commercial vehicle market with the New Citroën Jumpy. Local production of the model has just started at the PCMA Rus plant in Kaluga, Russia,180 km from Moscow. The local production launch shows the Brand’s determination to bring customers vehicles with competitive prices in the Russian market. Production of the new model will also include a local sourcing rate of 50% thanks to a strengthened partnership with Russian suppliers (compared with 35% for the Citroën C4 Sedan). Based on the New Jumpy, the Citroën SpaceTourer van will also be launched in the coming months.

MIDDLE EAST: NEW START IN IRAN WITH THE LAUNCH OF THE NEW C3 IN THE FIRST HALF YEAR

Iran is one of the most dynamic countries in the Middle East & Africa region. With a population of 80 million, mainly urban and young, the country has true growth potential with a car market expected to reach 1.5 million this year. In October 2016, Groupe PSA signed a joint-venture agreement with Saipa – Citroën’s historical partner in Iran – to produce and sell Citroën vehicles. The agreement notably provides for the production of vehicles at the Kashan site together with the roll-out of a Brand-dedicated network. Presented at the Tehran Motor Show in November, the New Citroën C3 will be the first car to be produced at Kashan, with launch set for the first half of the year.

