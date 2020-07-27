Citroën ë-jumpy 100% ëlectric: opening of orders

01 – THE Ë-JUMPY RANGE: THE QUALITIES OF JUMPY IN ALL-ËLECTRIC MODE

New Citroën ë-Jumpy – 100% electric offers all the advantages of the combustion version in terms of character, dimensions, loading volume and payload. This compact van’s move to electric means that the freedom to access urban centres becomes possible anywhere, while allowing longer time between charges. It increases comfort, particularly due to its driveability and acoustics, while helping to reduce CO ² emissions. Its range structure is similar to Jumpy’s and offers practical equipment for professionals.

NEW Ë-JUMPY: A RANGE TAILORED TO DIFFERENT USES

– 4 versions available

New ë-Jumpy offers 4 versions of Jumpy incorporating additional equipment. It incorporates most of the elements of the Worker version as standard: specially tuned suspension, under-body protective engine plate and suspension adjusted installation of the battery beneath the floor, with the option of increased payload and Grip Control. Each ë-Jumpy version has been designed to meet a specific use:

CONTROL including essential equipment: RD6 MP3 BlueTooth radio, electric heated rear-view mirrors and electric handbrake.

including essential equipment: RD6 MP3 BlueTooth radio, electric heated rear-view mirrors and electric handbrake. CLUB , the most versatile version, featuring the same equipment as the Control version with the addition of parking sensors.

, the most versatile version, featuring the same equipment as the Control version with the addition of parking sensors. DRIVER , made for mile-eaters, including all the equipment of the Control version with DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting) radio and the LDW Pack (Lane-Departure Warning, driver attention alert, intelligent beam headlights, enhanced speed limit recognition).

, made for mile-eaters, including all the equipment of the Control version with DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting) radio and the LDW Pack (Lane-Departure Warning, driver attention alert, intelligent beam headlights, enhanced speed limit recognition). CITYVAN, designed for city driving and guaranteeing agility, comfort and ease of parking, with DAB radio, Top Rear Vision function and hands-free access and start.

– Compact dimensions:

3 lengths: XS (4.60 m – 50 kWh), unique in the segment and practical for parking in the city, M (4.95 m – 50 kWh or 75 kWh) and XL (5.30 m – 50 kWh or 75 kWh)

– 50 kWh), unique in the segment and practical for parking in the city, – 50 kWh or 75 kWh) – 50 kWh or 75 kWh) The 1.90 m height, standard on most versions of ë-Jumpy, ensures access to all car parks.

– The best of Jumpy:

Payloads up to 1,275 kg (MGVW-Curb Weight, without driver passengers or luggage) are key requirements in this segment. The towing capacity, meanwhile, can be up to 1 tonne on all versions, making ë-Jumpy the leader in its segment.

(MGVW-Curb Weight, without driver passengers or luggage) are key requirements in this segment. The towing capacity, meanwhile, can be up to 1 tonne on all versions, making ë-Jumpy the leader in its segment. Its useful volume of between 4.6 m 3 (XS without Moduwork) and 6.6 m 3 (XL with Moduwork), which is identical to the combustion version, is at market-leading levels.

of between 4.6 m (XS without Moduwork) and (XL with Moduwork), which is identical to the combustion version, is at market-leading levels. Its useful width between wheel-arches of 1.25 m is sufficient to load Europe palettes.

of is sufficient to load Europe palettes. Functional equipment that makes all the difference, including Moduwork , which transforms the passenger compartment into a real mobile office , and Hands-free Entry .

that makes all the difference, including , which transforms the passenger compartment into a , and . Nearly 100 litres of storage space is available in the passenger compartment.

is available in the passenger compartment. Driving comfort is ensured by the variable-stiffness springs, the AMVAC shock absorbers and suspension (Pseudo McPherson struts on the front axle) ensuring precise steering.

100% ËLECTRIC FOR GREATER Ë-COMFORT AND PEACE OF MIND

– Choice of 2 operating ranges,

230 km on the WLTP cycle (available in XS, M, XL body styles) fitted with a 50 kWh battery .

on the WLTP cycle (available in XS, M, XL body styles) fitted with a . 330 km on the WLTP cycle (available in M and XL body styles) fitted with a 75 kWh battery.

The traction battery is guaranteed for 8 years or 160,000 km for 70% of the charging capacity (with battery capacity certification at each overhaul).

– 3 recharging solutions and possibility of deferred charging,

Home charging (for charging at home, at a place of work or in a car park)

(for charging at home, at a place of work or in a car park) Private or public rapid-charging with a Wallbox rapid-charging unit

Super-fast charging on public charging station

Up to 100 kW – Charges a 50 kWh battery to 80% in 30 minutes and a 75 kWh battery in 45 minutes.

Citroën ë-Jumpy proposes a two-fold solution of on-board charger: 7.4 kW or 11 kW.

– Comfort:

No vibration or noise ,

Pre-heating,

Driveability due to smooth driving in electric mode,

due to smooth driving in electric mode, Freedom of access to restricted zones subject to CO 2 emissions limits,

subject to CO emissions limits, Reduced operating cost.

– Drive

The engine harvests energy under braking or during deceleration of the vehicle.

Power of 100 kW (136 hp) / 260 Nm

Maximum speed of 130 km/h in all drive modes (Eco, Normal, Power),

in all drive modes (Eco, Normal, Power), 3-mode selector Normal – 80 kW/210 Nm: ensures the best compromise between operating range and dynamic performance , Eco – 60 kW / 190 Nm: optimises energy consumption by reducing the output of the heating and air-conditioning without shutting them off completely and by limiting motor torque and power, Power – 100 kW/260 Nm: provides enhanced driveability and vehicle performance when carrying a maximum load.



SOURCE: Citroën