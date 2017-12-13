Citroën dispatch wins Best Medium Van at What Van? Awards for the second year running

Citroën Dispatch picks up yet another trophy at the What Van? Awards. Versatility, economy and refined performance help Dispatch win the coveted Medium Van of the Year 2018 title, for the second year in succession.

The Citroën Dispatch van collected yet another title earlier this afternoon at the 2018 What Van? Awards, where it was named joint Medium Van of the Year. This is the second year in a row that the Dispatch has won the award, which is presented annually by the expert team at What Van?

James Dallas, Editor of What Van?, commented; “The Dispatch put Citroën back in the medium van game when it burst onto the scene in 2016 and it remains the most versatile and economical product in its sector. Refined performance, courtesy of excellent engines and transmissions, combines with practical load-carrying capability. The competition is tough, but the Dispatch is still on top!”

The What Van? Awards are voted for by an exceptionally knowledgeable panel of judges that calls on many decades of experience in the van sector to choose the winners. The awards highlight the best products, companies and services in the van operations sector, rewarding those that make the biggest difference to van users and drivers across the UK.

The Citroën Dispatch was designed to optimise flexibility in the medium van sector by offering three overall lengths (XS, M and XL), to provide load floor measurements between 3.32m and 4.02m long, with a maximum payload of 1,400kg.

A full-height front steel bulkhead is part of the extensive standard equipment fitted to all Dispatch panel vans, which also includes ABS with Emergency Brake Assist, Electronic Stability Control and ASR traction control with Hill Assist, central locking with deadlocks, cruise control with programmable speed limiter, driver’s seat height and lumbar adjustment with arm rest, driver and front passenger airbags, DAB radio with Bluetooth® connectivity, USB connector and audio jack, front electric windows and twin sliding side loading doors.

Dispatch Enterprise models also benefit from an alarm with remote selective locking of the cabin and load space, and a ‘Moduwork’ configurable dual passenger bench seat with its through-loading bulkhead.

Kristian Cholmondeley, Citroën UK’s newly appointed Head of Business Sales, said; “Winning this award for the second year running demonstrates the many strengths of the Dispatch panel van, including its class-leading low emissions and fuel consumption. Dispatch has also been a winner in terms of sales this year – up by more than 35% to date. The What Van? judges clearly recognise the benefits of operating Dispatch vans in this increasingly competitive sector of the market, and that’s really important to us.”

For more information on the Citroën LCV range and the Citroën Business Centre network visit http://business.citroen.co.uk/

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.